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Syria Detains Former Assad-Era Officer on War Crimes Allegations
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities have arrested a former military commander linked to the ousted Bashar al-Assad government on accusations of war crimes and participation in operations targeting opposition-controlled areas, according to the Interior Ministry on Saturday.
The ministry stated that Internal Security Forces detained Shuaib Mahmoud Ibrahim following an intelligence-driven surveillance operation and subsequent ambush in the Masyaf region of Hama province.
Officials also reported that weapons concealed in the area were discovered and confiscated during the raid.
Preliminary findings indicate that Ibrahim was involved in military operations in rural areas of Homs and Hama in 2017 and is also accused of participating in the mutilation of bodies during the conflict.
Authorities further stated that the suspect admitted to possessing a stockpile of weapons that had been hidden in coordination with another individual in the same region.
Security forces are continuing efforts to locate the second suspect and recover additional hidden weapons, according to the ministry.
Following his arrest, Ibrahim was referred to the Counterterrorism Directorate for further investigation before being transferred to judicial authorities for legal proceedings.
The detention is part of a wider campaign by Syria’s new administration to pursue former regime officials accused of human rights violations during the country’s civil war.
After opposition forces led by Ahmed al-Sharaa ousted Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2024, ending more than two decades of rule, the new authorities have launched ongoing security operations aimed at stabilizing the country and holding accountable those accused of crimes committed during the conflict between 2011 and 2024.
The ministry stated that Internal Security Forces detained Shuaib Mahmoud Ibrahim following an intelligence-driven surveillance operation and subsequent ambush in the Masyaf region of Hama province.
Officials also reported that weapons concealed in the area were discovered and confiscated during the raid.
Preliminary findings indicate that Ibrahim was involved in military operations in rural areas of Homs and Hama in 2017 and is also accused of participating in the mutilation of bodies during the conflict.
Authorities further stated that the suspect admitted to possessing a stockpile of weapons that had been hidden in coordination with another individual in the same region.
Security forces are continuing efforts to locate the second suspect and recover additional hidden weapons, according to the ministry.
Following his arrest, Ibrahim was referred to the Counterterrorism Directorate for further investigation before being transferred to judicial authorities for legal proceedings.
The detention is part of a wider campaign by Syria’s new administration to pursue former regime officials accused of human rights violations during the country’s civil war.
After opposition forces led by Ahmed al-Sharaa ousted Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2024, ending more than two decades of rule, the new authorities have launched ongoing security operations aimed at stabilizing the country and holding accountable those accused of crimes committed during the conflict between 2011 and 2024.
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