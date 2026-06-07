Minister Richmond Begins Visit To Canada

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, Neale Richmond TD, will today (8 June) commence a four-day visit to Canada. The Minister will undertake a series of political, business and diaspora-related engagements in Montréal, Ottawa, and Toronto. He will also lead the Canadian launches of the International Sports Diplomacy Strategy at the Canadian Olympic House in Montréal and the Diaspora Strategy in Ottawa.

Minister Richmond will meet federal and provincial political counterparts and speak at the 2026 iteration of the Conference of Montréal, entitled“Leadership Amidst Uncertainty”. During the forum, He will participate in a panel discussing strengthening transatlantic collaborations.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Minister Richmond stated:“Ireland and Canada share a strong political, economic and cultural relationship built on a shared history and longstanding people to people ties.

“In this complex world, building an enduring relationship with partners like Canada is more important than ever. During the visit, I will engage with political and business leaders, highlighting the further potential of deepening our relationship to enhance trade and investment in both countries and in support of a rules base-based international order.”

On the International Sports Diplomacy Strategy, Minister Richmond stated:“For Ireland, sport is an emerging and exciting area of diplomacy. I see sport as a powerful point of connection that can bring nations and cultures closer together, especially in Canada where sport is a key part of the social fabric.

“Ireland's first Sports Diplomacy Strategy sets out our priorities for using sport as a tool in international relations, including engaging with the Irish diaspora, building international partnerships, and promoting our interests and values.”

On the Diaspora Strategy launch, the Minister added:“Given the historical links and the growing Irish community in Canada, it is fitting that we have a launch of the Government's new Diaspora Strategy in Canada. We had significant Canadian input into developing the strategy with consultations in Toronto and Vancouver. I am committed to investing further in deepening the relationship between Ireland and our Irish communities across Canada.

“Next year marks the 180th anniversary of 1847, when thousands of Irish people migrated to Canada during the Great Famine. I am also looking forward to Canada-Ireland 180 which sees both Governments working together to deliver a major cultural and commemorative initiative during 2027.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.