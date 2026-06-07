Minister Calleary Announces One Year Extension Of The Holiday Hunger Pilot Programme

The measure will see School Meals being provided as part of the Summer Programme run by the Department of Education Over 42,000 children will benefit from the project

The Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary TD has today announced a one year extension of the Holiday Hunger Pilot Project between the Department of Social Protection's School Meals Programme and the Department of Education and Youth's Summer Programme.

This measure will support some 42,000 children most at risk of educational disadvantage with over one in five experiencing food poverty during the summer months.



The objective of the School Meals Programme is to provide regular, nutritious food to children to support them in taking full advantage of the education provided to them. The programme is an important component of policies to encourage school attendance and extra educational achievement.



The Summer Programme is an educational programme which supports vulnerable children with complex special educational needs and those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage.

The interruption of the regular school routine, social interaction with friends and other school supports presented a risk of regression in the learning, social and emotional development and wellbeing of these children. The programme supports academic, social, and emotional development, ensuring children do not lose vital skills during the long summer break.



Over 500 of the schools who took part in the Summer Programme participated in the Holiday Hunger School Meals pilot project in 2025, supporting 42,280 children.

Over 90% of schools indicated that providing school meals positively impacted the children who took part in the Summer Programme in 2025.



Minister Calleary said:

“For many children, school meals are about much more than food - they provide routine, reassurance and support. We know that summer can be a particularly challenging period for some families and for children at risk of educational disadvantage. That is why I am very pleased to extend this important pilot for another year, ensuring over 42,000 children can continue to access nutritious meals and the support they need to thrive.”

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