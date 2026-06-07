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MCH Releases 20262027 K12 Marketing Calendar For Education Marketers
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MCH Strategic Data has released its 2026–2027 K–12 Marketing Calendar, a free planning resource designed to help education marketers coordinate campaigns with the varied timing of the public school year.
The two-page guide provides a state-by-state view of public school opening dates, spring break periods and school closing dates for the 2026–2027 academic year.
Although education marketers often plan around broad seasonal periods such as back-to-school, spring break and the end of the school year, the actual timing differs considerably across the country. A campaign that reaches one state during active back-to-school preparation may arrive after classes have already begun in another-or several weeks before educators return.
“Education marketers cannot assume that every school follows the same calendar,” said Peter Long, owner of MCH Strategic Data.“Understanding when schools are opening, taking breaks and closing helps marketers make better decisions about campaign timing, product launches, events and sales outreach.”
MCH combines this market knowledge with human-verified K–12 contact data and targeted campaign support, helping education marketers reach the right school and district audiences at more relevant points in the academic year.
The calendar highlights several notable differences among states:
. Nearly 94% of Nevada schools are scheduled to open during the week of August 12.
. Approximately 89% of Iowa schools open during the week of August 19.
. Almost 79% of Maine schools wait until the week of August 26.
. Approximately 88% of Massachusetts schools are scheduled for spring break during the week of April 14.
. Nearly 89% of New York schools remain open until the week of June 23.
These variations can affect when educators are available, when purchasing conversations are taking place and when marketing messages are most likely to be relevant.
Education marketers can use the guide to:
. Adjust back-to-school campaigns by state or region
. Avoid sending important messages during major school breaks
. Coordinate webinars, product launches and events with the academic calendar
. Plan sales follow-up around periods when school and district personnel are more accessible
. Align outreach with local purchasing and budget activity
In addition to providing K–12 market intelligence and planning resources, MCH helps education marketers build targeted audiences by geography, institution characteristics and job function for email marketing, direct mail, sales prospecting and account-based marketing.
The 2026–2027 K–12 Marketing Calendar is available as a free download from MCH Strategic Data.
Download the 2026–2027 K–12 Marketing Calendar
About MCH Strategic Data
MCH Strategic Data provides human-verified contact and organizational data for companies marketing to K–12 education and healthcare audiences. MCH helps marketers and sales teams build targeted audiences for email marketing, direct mail, sales prospecting and account-based marketing.
For more information, visit MCHdata.
The two-page guide provides a state-by-state view of public school opening dates, spring break periods and school closing dates for the 2026–2027 academic year.
Although education marketers often plan around broad seasonal periods such as back-to-school, spring break and the end of the school year, the actual timing differs considerably across the country. A campaign that reaches one state during active back-to-school preparation may arrive after classes have already begun in another-or several weeks before educators return.
“Education marketers cannot assume that every school follows the same calendar,” said Peter Long, owner of MCH Strategic Data.“Understanding when schools are opening, taking breaks and closing helps marketers make better decisions about campaign timing, product launches, events and sales outreach.”
MCH combines this market knowledge with human-verified K–12 contact data and targeted campaign support, helping education marketers reach the right school and district audiences at more relevant points in the academic year.
The calendar highlights several notable differences among states:
. Nearly 94% of Nevada schools are scheduled to open during the week of August 12.
. Approximately 89% of Iowa schools open during the week of August 19.
. Almost 79% of Maine schools wait until the week of August 26.
. Approximately 88% of Massachusetts schools are scheduled for spring break during the week of April 14.
. Nearly 89% of New York schools remain open until the week of June 23.
These variations can affect when educators are available, when purchasing conversations are taking place and when marketing messages are most likely to be relevant.
Education marketers can use the guide to:
. Adjust back-to-school campaigns by state or region
. Avoid sending important messages during major school breaks
. Coordinate webinars, product launches and events with the academic calendar
. Plan sales follow-up around periods when school and district personnel are more accessible
. Align outreach with local purchasing and budget activity
In addition to providing K–12 market intelligence and planning resources, MCH helps education marketers build targeted audiences by geography, institution characteristics and job function for email marketing, direct mail, sales prospecting and account-based marketing.
The 2026–2027 K–12 Marketing Calendar is available as a free download from MCH Strategic Data.
Download the 2026–2027 K–12 Marketing Calendar
About MCH Strategic Data
MCH Strategic Data provides human-verified contact and organizational data for companies marketing to K–12 education and healthcare audiences. MCH helps marketers and sales teams build targeted audiences for email marketing, direct mail, sales prospecting and account-based marketing.
For more information, visit MCHdata.
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