GNI Group To Acquire Ayumi Pharmaceutical Holdings, Expanding Its Position As A Global Biopharmaceutical Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transaction Establishes a Large-Scale Pharmaceutical Platform in Japan and Strengthens Commercial Capabilities Across Key Therapeutic Areas

TOKYO, June 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNI Group Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2160) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Ayumi Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. from shareholders led by Blackstone. The transaction values Ayumi Pharmaceutical Holdings at approximately ¥44.8 billion and will make the company a wholly owned subsidiary of GNI Group.

The acquisition significantly expands GNI Group's commercial presence in Japan and establishes a large-scale pharmaceutical platform that is expected to accelerate the introduction of innovative therapies, biosimilars, and internally developed products into the Japanese market. Following the transaction, GNI Group expects combined fiscal 2026 revenue to reach approximately ¥65.2 billion.

Ying Luo, President and CEO of GNI Group, said,“I am thrilled by GNI Group's acquisition of Ayumi Pharmaceutical, which marks a monumental milestone in the execution of our long-term strategy to establish ourselves as a cross-Pacific biopharmaceutical powerhouse. By integrating Ayumi's robust domestic commercial infrastructure and market-leading pain management portfolio into our network, we are uniquely positioned to bring a greater pipeline of innovative products directly to patients facing unmet medical needs across Japan. This transformational transaction strengthens our operational foundation and positions us for accelerated sales growth in the years ahead. Furthermore, we are honored to welcome Blackstone, Toho, and Hisamitsu as our new shareholders, and we look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to drive the next phase of our growth.”

Atsuhiko Sakamoto, Head of Private Equity, Blackstone Japan, said:“AYUMI Pharmaceutical was our first control private equity investment in Japan and represents our focus on building resilient businesses. We partnered with management to strengthen the company's foundation, accelerated growth, and established its leadership position in the market. We are proud of where the business stands today and look forward to supporting its continued success with GNI Group.”

Ayumi Pharmaceutical is a specialty pharmaceutical company with leading positions in pain management and rheumatology. Its flagship product, Calonal® (acetaminophen), holds more than 80% of Japan's domestic acetaminophen market. The company also maintains a broad portfolio of products serving rheumatology and orthopedic patients and operates a nationwide commercial network reaching healthcare institutions throughout Japan.

For the fiscal year ended March 2026, Ayumi Pharmaceutical reported revenue of approximately ¥38.5 billion and operating profit of approximately ¥6.2 billion on a consolidated basis.

Strategic Benefits of the Acquisition:



Establishes a large-scale and recurring revenue platform in Japan, creating new licensing and commercialization opportunities.

Expands GNI Group's capabilities in rheumatology, orthopedics, and pain management through Ayumi Pharmaceutical's established products, commercial infrastructure, and customer relationships.

Enhances GNI Group's ability to introduce overseas pharmaceuticals and biosimilars into Japan through Ayumi Pharmaceutical's market access and distribution capabilities.

Diversifies GNI Group's geographic revenue base across Japan, China, and the United States, supporting long-term sustainable growth. Strengthens cash generation and financial stability while creating opportunities for future cross-selling and portfolio synergies.



The transaction is expected to increase GNI Group's scale substantially, expanding the company's employee base, product portfolio, and development pipeline. The combined organization will focus on five key therapeutic areas: fibrosis, pain management, rheumatology, oncology, and orthopedics.

About GNI Group

GNI Group is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan with operations spanning Japan, China, the United States, and Australia. The company is engaged in pharmaceutical development and commercialization, drug discovery, and medical technology businesses. GNI Group's portfolio includes marketed products and a broad pipeline targeting fibrosis, cancer, inflammatory diseases, pain, and other serious medical conditions. GNI Group also has a controlling interest in Gyre Therapeutics, Inc., its subsidiary in the U.S. and a Nasdaq-listed, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on fibrosis, inflammatory diseases, and cancer, has established a diversified portfolio of marketed products and a robust global pipeline of innovative therapeutics spanning discovery, clinical development, and commercialization.

About Ayumi Pharmaceutical Holdings

Ayumi Pharmaceutical Holdings is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company focused on rheumatology, orthopedics, pain management, and contract manufacturing services. The company markets a range of specialty pharmaceutical products and maintains manufacturing and commercial operations serving healthcare providers nationwide.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's over $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at .

Contact:

Mr. Zhang Ping - Director, Executive Officer

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