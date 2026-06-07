Armenia And Georgia Have Strategic Partnership - Pashinyan
"As I said, we are interested in reconciliation between the European Union and Georgia, as well as between the United States and Georgia. That is our position. However, regardless of that process, our cooperation and relations with Georgia will continue to develop. Georgia is a brotherly country, and we have a strategic partnership. Without any doubt, we will continue to strengthen and expand our relations", he said.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment