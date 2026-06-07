Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenia And Georgia Have Strategic Partnership - Pashinyan

Armenia And Georgia Have Strategic Partnership - Pashinyan


2026-06-07 07:07:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Armenia and Georgia have a strategic partnership, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a brifienig, Trend reports.

"As I said, we are interested in reconciliation between the European Union and Georgia, as well as between the United States and Georgia. That is our position. However, regardless of that process, our cooperation and relations with Georgia will continue to develop. Georgia is a brotherly country, and we have a strategic partnership. Without any doubt, we will continue to strengthen and expand our relations", he said.

--

MENAFN07062026000187011040ID1111223952



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search