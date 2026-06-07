Tripura Secures Three National Panchayat Awards For Grassroots Governance

In a major recognition of Tripura's strengthening grassroots governance framework, the state has secured three prestigious National Panchayat awards, marking a significant achievement in rural development, public participation, women's empowerment, and decentralized administration, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday congratulated the award-winning Panchayat representatives and officials, describing the accomplishment as a testament to the state's commitment to good governance and inclusive development.

Award-Winning Institutions Recognized

The award-winning Panchayati Rajuda institutions include Sepahijala Zilla Parishad - Awarded as the Best District Panchayat in India, Kanchanbari Gram Panchayat in Kumarghat, Unakoti district - Recognized as the Best Health-Friendly Panchayat in the country, Baikunthapur Gram Panchayat in Hezamara, West Tripura district - Jointly awarded the Third Best Women-Friendly Panchayat at the national level.

The Chief Minister lauded their dedication and collective efforts in transforming rural governance and service delivery.

A Boost for Tripura's Development Model

"Winning three national Panchayat awards simultaneously is an extraordinary achievement and a matter of immense pride for Tripura," CM Saha said, adding that the recognition reflects the success of the state's development-oriented policies and the active participation of citizens in governance.

Saha has emphasized that the awards validate the government's sustained focus on strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions, promoting transparency, improving healthcare delivery, empowering women, and ensuring inclusive rural development.

Under Saha's leadership, Tripura has increasingly focused on grassroots empowerment through better infrastructure, enhanced public services, digital governance initiatives, and community participation in decision-making processes. The latest national recognition is being viewed as an endorsement of these efforts and the state's evolving model of decentralized governance, the CMO said.

Officials noted that the awards highlight Tripura's progress in implementing people-centric development programmes and creating stronger local institutions capable of addressing community needs effectively.

Inspiring a 'Viksit Tripura'

Saha said the achievement would further inspire Panchayats across the state to work towards the vision of 'Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura, Viksit Tripura' (One Tripura, Best Tripura, Developed Tripura), while reinforcing the government's commitment to sustainable development and rural transformation.

The triple national honour is expected to boost the morale of Panchayat institutions across the state and serve as a benchmark for excellence in local self-governance. (ANI)

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