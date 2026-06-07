More Than 820 Kilometers Of Roads In Frontline Regions Equipped With Anti-Drone Protection Since Start Of This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov stated this on Telegram.

"In May alone, more than 211 kilometers of anti-drone protection for logistics routes were installed, and nearly 38 kilometers of damaged sections were restored. At the same time, another 115.5 kilometers of roads were repaired in frontline regions," Fedorov said.

According to him, these measures help maintain reliable logistics, ensure the rapid delivery of essential supplies, facilitate the evacuation of wounded personnel, and enable safer movement of military forces despite the constant threat of drone attacks.

Ukrainian forces double strikes on Russian targets more than 50 km behind front line – Fedorov

"Since the beginning of the year, 822 kilometers of logistics routes have been equipped with anti-drone protection, and more than 170 kilometers of damaged roads have been restored. Every protected kilometer means safer logistics and saved lives," Fedorov emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces have doubled the number of successful strikes against enemy targets located more than 50 kilometers from the front line.