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Lebanese Army Deploys in Tyre After Israeli Evacuation Warning
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Lebanese army deployed units to the Christian quarter of the southern city of Tyre on Tuesday and implemented security measures following an Israeli warning about alleged Hezbollah activity in the area.
Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the army had identified what it described as Hezbollah activity in the neighborhood, warning that evacuation orders could be issued if such activity continued.
The warning followed earlier Israeli evacuation directives for other parts of Tyre, which were linked to claims of ceasefire violations attributed to Hezbollah.
Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that Lebanese army patrols entered the Christian quarter and began precautionary security operations, though details were limited.
According to reports, local officials, including Tyre Mayor Hassan Dbouk, toured the area alongside municipal representatives, clergy, and a Lebanese army intelligence officer to assess the situation and reassure residents.
Authorities also noted that allegations regarding the presence of Hezbollah members in the historic neighborhood were denied by local sources.
The developments come as Lebanese and Israeli delegations continue US-sponsored talks in Washington aimed at maintaining the fragile ceasefire and addressing unresolved security concerns.
Despite a US-mediated ceasefire that reportedly took effect on April 17 and was later extended into early July, Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon, according to reports.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed at least 3,468 people and injured more than 10,000 others, though these figures have not been independently verified.
Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the army had identified what it described as Hezbollah activity in the neighborhood, warning that evacuation orders could be issued if such activity continued.
The warning followed earlier Israeli evacuation directives for other parts of Tyre, which were linked to claims of ceasefire violations attributed to Hezbollah.
Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that Lebanese army patrols entered the Christian quarter and began precautionary security operations, though details were limited.
According to reports, local officials, including Tyre Mayor Hassan Dbouk, toured the area alongside municipal representatives, clergy, and a Lebanese army intelligence officer to assess the situation and reassure residents.
Authorities also noted that allegations regarding the presence of Hezbollah members in the historic neighborhood were denied by local sources.
The developments come as Lebanese and Israeli delegations continue US-sponsored talks in Washington aimed at maintaining the fragile ceasefire and addressing unresolved security concerns.
Despite a US-mediated ceasefire that reportedly took effect on April 17 and was later extended into early July, Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon, according to reports.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed at least 3,468 people and injured more than 10,000 others, though these figures have not been independently verified.
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