Entrata Collaborates With Openai To Define The Future Of Autonomous Property Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New agreement with OpenAI brings additional AI agents to rental housing at scale, transforming how properties operate and how residents experience their homes

LEHI, Utah, June 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrata, a leading operating system for the multifamily industry, today announced a long-term strategic collaboration with OpenAI to define the future of Autonomous Property ManagementTM.

Under the agreement, Entrata will gain expanded access to OpenAI's frontier AI models to enhance its existing agents and accelerate development of new autonomous capabilities. For property teams, this will mean more efficient operations across leasing, resident communications, maintenance coordination, accounting, payments, operations, and portfolio management. For residents, it will mean faster service, more responsive communication, and a better living experience. Entrata will also expand its use of OpenAI tools, including plans to make Codex available to employees across the company, as teams use AI agents in their day-to-day work across product development, engineering, and business operations.

The agreement brings together OpenAI's advanced AI models with Entrata's platform and deployed suite of AI agents.

Leveraging OpenAI's models, Entrata will work to reimagine how rental housing is operated, moving beyond traditional software workflows toward autonomous systems that can execute tasks, make recommendations, and help property teams operate with greater efficiency and scale. The agreement is designed to benefit residents, operators, owners and vendors. For the millions of residents living in Entrata-managed properties, the agreement is focused on delivering faster service, more seamless interactions, and housing experiences that work around their lives.

"We're proud to support Entrata as they deploy agents across their operating system and transform how work gets done in the multifamily industry," said Denise Dresser, Chief Revenue Officer at OpenAI. "With models like GPT-5.5 and tools like Codex, Entrata can empower employees with new AI capabilities that drive more efficient operations and deliver higher levels of customer satisfaction."

Entrata serves approximately 2.5 million apartment units through its unified operating system, which connects leasing, resident experience, payments, accounting, facilities, and property operations into a single platform. The company has already deployed end-to-end AI agents across leasing, maintenance, payments, and renewals, and continues to expand autonomous capabilities across its platform.

"We believe that artificial intelligence represents the most important platform shift since the internet," said Adam Edmunds, Chief Executive Officer of Entrata. "There's a lot of repetitive work in property management. For twenty years, property management software assisted with that work. The next generation will own it, so property teams can focus on their residents. We've been building toward this moment, and with OpenAI, we're not just participating in that future. We will help define it."

As part of the agreement, Entrata plans to expand its broad portfolio of AI agents across the full resident lifecycle, from first inquiry through move-out, with a focus on capabilities that improve outcomes for both property teams and the people who call their communities home.

About Entrata

Entrata is a leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Since 2003, Entrata has delivered innovative property management software spanning the entire leasing lifecycle. Today, Entrata serves millions of residents across communities globally. Learn more at

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