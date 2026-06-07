SK Telecom And NVIDIA Build AI Infrastructure To Power Korea's AI Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Korea's Leading Telco to Add NVIDIA-Powered AI Cloud Capacity Built on NVIDIA DSX AI Factory Architecture to Accelerate AI Startups, Robotics and Industrial Physical AI

News Summary:



SK Telecom plans to build a gigawatt-scale AI Cloud in Korea using the NVIDIA DSX platform, with the first AI factory planned to come online in 2027.

The AI Cloud will support sovereign, physical and agentic AI services for enterprises and industries across Korea, building on SK Telecom's network, data center and enterprise infrastructure expertise.

NVIDIA DSX will serve as the AI factory architecture blueprint, combining NVIDIA accelerated computing, systems, software and partner technologies to improve time to production and token performance per megawatt. NVIDIA and SK Group are planning to expand their collaboration from AI infrastructure deployments to joint research on next-generation AI factory architectures.



SEOUL, South Korea, June 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA and SK Telecom today announced that SK Telecom plans to build a gigawatt-scale AI Cloud in Korea using the NVIDIA DSXTM platform, with the first AI factory coming online in 2027.

An AI Cloud is large-scale AI infrastructure comprised of AI factories that manufacture tokens, building blocks of intelligence, from data. Unlike conventional large-scale providers offering general-purpose cloud services, AI Clouds specialize in GPU-based cloud computing tailored specifically for AI workloads across training, inference and agentic AI.

SK Telecom's AI Cloud will be built on the NVIDIA DSX full-stack reference architecture of software, hardware and operations producing the lowest-cost tokens at maximum energy efficiency.

SK Telecom's AI Cloud will power training, inference and agentic workloads including sovereign, physical and enterprise AI services for companies and industries across Korea, with the vision to expand to greater Asia regions.

The initiative reflects Korea's role as one of the world's most advanced pro-AI industrial economies. Korean companies lead in telecommunications, memory, semiconductors, manufacturing, robotics, mobility and consumer technology - industries where AI is moving from research labs and chatbots into secure, production-grade deployments.

“Telecom networks are becoming national AI infrastructure,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.“They connect people, companies, devices and machines - and now they can become the backbone of new AI clouds. With NVIDIA DSX, SK Telecom can build Korea's AI cloud at scale and bring agents, enterprise and physical AI to the companies and industries that power Korea and the world.”

"Through our close partnership with NVIDIA, we have now secured full-stack AI infrastructure capabilities, from chips to data center operations," said Chey Tae-won, Chairman of SK Group.“We will work with NVIDIA to tackle GPU, memory and energy challenges and become a leading AI factory player shaping Asia's AI ecosystem.”

SK Telecom AI Cloud to Scale Agentic and Physical AI for Industries and Enterprises

The new SK Telecom AI Cloud is designed to serve rising demand for AI infrastructure, as accelerated AI computing growth continues to increase.

The new infrastructure builds on SK Telecom's leadership in physical AI and agentic AI development. At GTC Taipei last week, SK Telecom announced its latest work in applying digital twins to SK hynix semiconductor fabs using NVIDIA Omniverse TM libraries, optimizing the technology for complex, large-scale manufacturing environments.

In April, SK Telecom revealed that it has adopted open source NVIDIA Nemotron TM datasets to train the A.X K1 model as part of the Korea government's Sovereign AI Foundation Model Project.

Moreover, as part of this collaboration, SKT will become an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, joining a global program through which participants use NVIDIA's latest AI infrastructure, software and developer ecosystem to deliver excellent AI performance and economics through AI cloud services.

NVIDIA DSX Platform Delivers Rapid Design, Ultraefficient Operations

The NVIDIA DSX platform is engineered from the ground up with extreme codesign for AI factories, built and operated to drive lowest token cost and accelerate time to first production across NVIDIA chips, systems, software, facilities and partner technologies.

NVIDIA DSX MaxLPSTM software delivers the lowest token cost by maximizing token performance per megawatt. NVIDIA DSX OSTM is the operating layer that helps providers increase revenue and improve margins with open source, modular software for lifecycle management, runtime consistency, health automation, resiliency and multi-tenant AI factory operations.

NVIDIA and SK Group to Pursue Joint Research for Next-Gen AI Infrastructure

NVIDIA and SK Group today announced plans to pursue joint research to codevelop next-generation AI factory architecture, extending their collaboration beyond infrastructure deployment.

The companies will focus on silicon-to-grid innovation across accelerated computing, memory technologies and data center operations. NVIDIA and SK Group companies including SKT will also explore projects for full-stack AI factory optimization to drive more efficient, scalable and resilient AI services.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

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Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: telecom networks becoming the backbone of AI clouds; with NVIDIA DSX, SK Telecom being able to build Korea's sovereign AI cloud at scale and bring agents, AI factories and physical AI to the enterprises and industries that power Korea and the world; expectations with respect to growth, performance, availability, and benefits of NVIDIA's products, services and technologies, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments, and related trends and drivers; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing products and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA's ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, DSX OS, DSX MaxLPS, NVIDIA DSX, NVIDIA Nemotron and NVIDIA Omniverse are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

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