He Predicted Gold At $5,000. Now He Says This $2 Stock Could Be Even Bigger.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A former CIA and Pentagon advisor says Trump is weeks away from unlocking the largest untapped mineral deposit in the United States

Washington, D.C., June 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Jim Rickards told the world gold would hit $5,000 an ounce, most people laughed. Now gold has crossed that milestone and is heading higher. Nobody is laughing anymore.

Today, Rickards is making another call. And he says this one is bigger.

A man who has spent five decades inside the highest levels of American government and finance says a single, overlooked company trading for just under $2 per share is sitting on top of what he believes is the most valuable untapped mineral deposit in the United States. He calls it America's Crown Jewel. And he says the Trump administration is weeks away from changing everything.

A Career Built on Getting It Right Before Everyone Else

Rickards does not make predictions lightly. Over the course of his career he helped craft the Petrodollar Accord with the Nixon administration, negotiated during the Iran hostage crisis under Reagan, and warned the U.S. Treasury about the coming financial collapse in 2007, a full year before Lehman Brothers fell.

He has sat in the secure meeting rooms inside the Pentagon. He has developed financial intelligence tools for the CIA. He has advised presidential transition teams at the highest levels of government.

When someone with that track record says something is coming, it is worth paying attention.

"I've seen this coming from a mile away," Rickards said. "America's Crown Jewel is about to open."

Bigger Than the Permian Basin. Bigger Than the Carlin Trend.

Rickards says most Americans have never heard of this deposit because powerful interests have spent decades making sure they would not. Environmental restrictions, blocked permits, and what he calls senseless regulation have kept this asset locked away and off Wall Street's radar.

But the asset itself, he says, is unlike anything else in the country.

He estimates it holds 82 million ounces of gold, 75 billion pounds of copper, 371 million ounces of silver, and billions of pounds of rhenium and molybdenum, metals that he says are critical to military air power, nuclear energy, advanced AI chips, and the long term strength of the U.S. dollar.

"There is one location, untapped for decades, that is bigger than all of them," Rickards said, referring to some of the most well known mineral regions in the country.

He puts the total in ground value at an estimated $2.7 trillion, a number he says does not even capture the full picture.

Silver Hit $100 an Ounce. Copper Is Running. Gold Is Heading to $10,000.

Rickards says the timing of this opportunity could not be more significant. In January 2026, silver crossed $100 an ounce for the first time in history. Gold has already surpassed $5,000 and Rickards believes it is heading to $10,000 or beyond.

He says the metals inside America's Crown Jewel sit at the intersection of every major trend shaping the global economy right now, from the AI buildout to military modernization to the push for energy independence.

"Whoever controls this deposit controls the future of missiles, EVs, AI, communications, and energy itself," he said.

And right now, one tiny company with a market cap below one billion dollars controls all of it.

The Deals Have Already Started

Rickards says investors only need to look at what the Trump administration has already done to understand where this is heading.

A government stake in Lithium Americas sent shares up more than 200 percent in three weeks. A 10 percent stake in Trilogy Metals pushed shares up 407 percent in a single week. A deal with USA Rare Earth, the largest rare earth deposit outside of China, sent shares soaring overnight.

"The government is not done lining up deals like this," Rickards said.

He says America's Crown Jewel is the ultimate prize, a deposit he describes as dwarfing every other site the administration has touched so far. And he believes the company that owns it is next in line.

"Some folks at the highest levels of Wall Street, including the world's second largest hedge fund, have invested millions, even tens of millions," he said. "They see the writing on the wall."

A Broken System. A Narrow Window. A Once in a Generation Chance.

For years, Rickards says, a broken regulatory system has kept this asset buried and its stock price artificially low. World class discoveries have been buried under lawsuits, activist roadblocks, and endless government interference, he says, not because the resources were not there, but because permission to access them was never granted.

That permission, he believes, is now imminent.

Pending legislation in the U.S. Senate tied directly to this project is advancing with bipartisan support. A critical government decision is expected no later than June 30. And Rickards says once that green light comes, the opportunity to buy in cheaply will be gone.

"Bureaucrats have delayed projects, denied permits, and strangled innovation with endless red tape," he said. "But history shows that when government permission is finally granted, these assets can surge in value long before the first shovel hits the ground."

He is urging anyone who wants a piece of this to move now, while the stock is still priced as though the deposit will never be opened.

"In the biggest prize of them all, you could be one of them," he said. "The real winners got in before Washington gave the green light."

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has spent over five decades working in the most powerful institutions in the United States, including the White House, the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, and the CIA.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...