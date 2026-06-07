Israel Intercepts Incoming Rockets Launched From Iran, Say Israeli Media
Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- Israel came under rocket fire from Iran on Sunday evening, according to Israeli media outlets, which reported that air defense systems were actively working to intercept the threats.
The Israeli Home Front Command confirmed that air raid sirens were activated across northern Israel following the launch.
//Petra// AF
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