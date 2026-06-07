South Korean President Lee Expresses Deep Regret Over Ballot Shortage, Orders Thorough Investigation

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, June 7 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday expressed deep regret over ballot shortages that disrupted last week's local elections and ordered the launch of a thorough joint investigation by prosecutors and police into the matter.

"The people's right to vote is a constitutional right that must not be restricted or infringed upon for any reason, and this is a serious issue that undermines the foundation of popular sovereignty," Lee wrote in a message on X, formerly Twitter, calling the National Election Commission (NEC) "an institution that lost public trust."

"As a citizen and as the president responsible for the government, I express my deep regret."

He requested the National Assembly launch a parliamentary inquiry to clearly determine what happened, devise measures to prevent a recurrence and discuss institutional reforms for the election watchdog, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The government will also take all possible measures at the executive level in light of the gravity of the situation," he said. "I have instructed the formation of a joint investigation task force involving prosecutors and police to clearly establish responsibility and thoroughly investigate the full scope of the case."

A dozen locations in Seoul, including the eastern Songpa district, reported ballot shortages during Wednesday's elections, prompting the temporary suspension of voting at affected polling stations.

Thousands of protesters continued rallying near a vote-counting facility in eastern Seoul for a third consecutive day, demanding a new election.

Last week, NEC Chairman Roh Tae-ak and NEC Secretary General Heo Cheol-hoon offered to resign, taking responsibility for the matter.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office said it will form a joint investigation team with the police to get to the bottom of the case as quickly as possible.

The two sides plan to begin working-level talks to discuss the schedule and scope of the joint investigation.

Earlier in the day, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok also pledged that the government will do its utmost to uncover the truth behind the ballot shortages, calling them an infringement on the right to vote and a challenge to democracy.

"If there are any measures available under current law, we will use every possible means," Kim said during a meeting with representatives of university student councils. "If legislative amendments are necessary, we will pursue them even if it takes time."