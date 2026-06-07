PSD Reissues Safety Guidelines On Unidentified Objects And Sirens

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Sunday reissued a comprehensive set of safety guidelines regarding unidentified objects, urging the public to follow precautions amid current regional developments to safeguard national security.

The directorate emphasized that citizens must not approach or handle any objects found or seen falling, warning that they could contain highly hazardous explosive materials.

If air raid sirens are activated, the PSD stated that individuals must remain where they are, whether inside their homes or at other locations, and stay away from windows and exposed areas.

The authority also urged the public to avoid gathering near any detected debris or foreign objects, stressing the importance of giving specialized emergency teams the necessary space to investigate and handle the situation.

Citizens were called upon to immediately report sightings of falling objects, drones, or rockets, as well as any resulting casualties or property damage, by calling the unified emergency number (911).

The directorate strongly warned against touching, opening, or moving any object of unknown shape or origin due to the immediate risk to life. It highlighted the need to raise awareness within families, particularly among children, regarding the dangers of tampering with unfamiliar items.

Furthermore, the PSD urged the public to refrain from circulating rumors or publishing unverified information, photos, or videos on social media platforms concerning the nature or impact sites of these objects. It stressed that information should only be gathered from official institutional sources.

Clarifying the alert system, the directorate explained that three intermittent siren blasts indicate an active threat, while a single continuous blast signifies that the danger has passed. Upon hearing the three intermittent alerts, individuals must remain stationary. Anyone caught outdoors should immediately seek shelter in the nearest building until the threat concludes.

The advisory concluded by reiterating that individuals should stay clear of windows, avoid open spaces, and remain near concrete stairwells, if available, until the all-clear siren sounds.

//Petra// AF