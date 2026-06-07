National Agricultural Research Center Projects Positive Wheat Harvest Yield

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, June 7 (Petra) -- The results of the current agricultural season are highly promising, reflecting the success of research programs aimed at developing wheat varieties and improving their resilience to diverse environmental conditions, the head of Jordan's top agricultural research body said on Sunday.

Ibrahim Al-Rawashdeh, Director General of the National Agricultural Research Center (NARC), made the remarks while overseeing wheat harvesting operations for the national seed multiplication project at the Maru Research Station in the Irbid Governorate.

The event was attended by crop expert Mohammed Ayyad from Saudi Arabia's National Center for Research and Development of Sustainable Agriculture.

Al-Rawashdeh noted that the average yield per dunam for certain research-developed varieties reached approximately 400 kilograms. Total wheat production at the station is expected to exceed 70 tonnes this season, which he described as a positive indicator that supports plans to expand the cultivation of high-performing strains and bolsters national food security efforts.

The NARC prioritizes the seed multiplication project as a strategic initiative designed to provide local farmers with improved, high-quality seeds to elevate the productivity and efficiency of the broader agricultural sector, Al-Rawashdeh said.

The experimental fields at the Maru station host a variety of research trials conducted by NARC scientists, alongside joint initiatives with Jordanian universities, international organizations, and the private sector. These projects are carried out in direct coordination with local farmers to accelerate knowledge transfer and apply agricultural research in the field.

Al-Rawashdeh added that the center focuses on channeling scientific research outputs and advanced infrastructure into pioneering agricultural projects. He emphasized that NARC will continue to upgrade its research stations to deliver the best possible scientific and developmental outcomes.

He praised the ongoing scientific cooperation and exchange of expertise with Arab research institutions, highlighting the value of regional partnerships in transforming the agricultural sector and addressing shared challenges, particularly in grain production and agricultural sustainability.

Attendees toured the research fields and inspected the cultivated varieties, receiving detailed briefings on the active research initiatives and their preliminary results, which demonstrated strong performance across several promising strains within Jordan's varying agricultural environments.

//Petra// AF