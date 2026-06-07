Jordanian Airspace Breached By Rockets Amid Regional Escalation, Says Momani

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- Jordanian airspace was breached by several rockets on Sunday evening following a renewed military escalation in the region, according to Minister of Government Communication and government spokesperson Mohammad Momani.

Momani said in a post on X that the Public Security Directorate (PSD) subsequently activated air raid sirens across the country.

Momani added that the directorate will continuously update citizens and residents with necessary safety guidelines and information.

The government spokesperson confirmed that the Jordan Armed Forces are closely monitoring regional developments, fulfilling their operational duties, and deploying all available capabilities to protect the country and its infrastructure.

Momani reiterated Jordan's strict warning against any attempts to violate the kingdom's airspace by any party, emphasizing that Jordan will not allow its territory or skies to be turned into a battlefield for anyone.

//Petra// AF