Tensions Escalate In Azad Kashmir After Deadly Attack On Law Enforcement Personnel

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The situation in Azad Kashmir has become extremely tense, where alleged armed miscreants belonging to the banned Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee opened fire, resulting in the martyrdom of four law enforcement personnel and injuries to more than 20 police and security officials.

According to the spokesperson for Azad Kashmir Police, the martyred and injured personnel sustained firearm and gunshot wounds.

Authorities stated that security has been further tightened in various areas following the incident.

The spokesperson added that protesters later attacked the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalakot, further escalating the situation.

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According to the Azad Kashmir Police spokesperson, the police and administration will not compromise on maintaining the writ of the state, public peace, and the protection of citizens' lives and property. He said that law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring the situation and that the law will take its course.

It is worth mentioning that the Azad Kashmir government had recently declared the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee a banned organization.

Meanwhile, the banned organization had called for a strike on June 9, due to which tensions in the region had already been rising.