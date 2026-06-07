Estonian FM Condemns Russian Strike On Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility
“Russia's continued bombardment of Ukraine's nuclear facilities, and its deliberate weaponisation of energy, is a calculated gamble with nuclear safety that pushes Europe closer to another catastrophe.,” he wrote.
The Minister said that this level of Kremlin recklessness cannot go unanswered and requires the strongest possible measures.
“No state can be permitted to play roulette with global nuclear security,” the Estonian official stressed.Read also: SSU classifies Russian drone strike on nuclear fuel storage facility as war crime
As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone strike overnight on June 7 partially destroyed the container reception building at the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility in the Kyiv region. No spent nuclear fuel was stored in the damaged building.
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