Trump Abruptly Ends NBC Interview After Clash Over California, 2020 Election Fraud Claims

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NBC News after a heated exchange with host Kristen Welker over his claims that elections in California and the 2020 presidential race were "rigged."

The confrontation occurred during an interview aired on June 7, as Welker questioned Trump's allegations about election fraud and vote counting procedures in California.

While discussing California's June 2 primary elections, Welker noted that Republicans had performed competitively in several races and explained that California's vote-counting process often takes several days to complete.

Trump responded by alleging that delays in counting votes were evidence of wrongdoing.

"Do you know why they're doing that? Because they're cheating on the election," Trump said.

Welker challenges fraud allegations

Welker pushed back on the President's assertions, noting that California election officials have repeatedly defended the state's vote-counting procedures and that Trump had not presented evidence to support claims of widespread fraud.

The discussion quickly became confrontational.

Trump accused both NBC News and its flagship political program of bias.

"They're crooked just like you're crooked, your press is crooked and 'Meet the Press' is crooked," Trump told Welker.

Welker rejected the accusation, but Trump continued criticizing the media, arguing that journalists were helping political opponents.

Trump revives 2020 election claims

The conversation then shifted to Trump's longstanding allegations about the 2020 Presidential election, which he lost to former President Joe Biden.

"The election was rigged. It was a dirty election," Trump said.

Welker responded that Trump had not produced evidence proving that the election had been stolen from him, leading to another tense exchange.

Trump has repeatedly maintained that the 2020 election was fraudulent despite courts, election officials and multiple investigations finding no evidence of widespread fraud that would have changed the outcome.

'Let's call it quits'

As the argument continued, Trump signaled that he was ending the interview.

"Sorry. Let's call it quits because I've had enough," Trump said.

"Thank you, darling. Have a good time."

Welker attempted to continue the discussion and reminded Trump that she had traveled to Wisconsin for the interview, which was conducted during his visit to the battleground state ahead of the midterm election season.

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The President defended his decision to cut the interview short, pointing to the conditions under which it was conducted.

"I sat in the rain with you for an hour," Trump said.

When Welker tried to continue the conversation, Trump reiterated that he had spent sufficient time answering questions.

"On and off in the rain, and I've given you enough time," he said.

"You ought to straighten out your press."

'A country can never be great with a dishonest press'

Before ending the interview, Trump delivered a broader criticism of the media.

"A country can never be great with a dishonest press," he said.

The interview concluded shortly afterward, ending a contentious exchange.

California races in focus

The dispute began during a discussion of California's primary elections, where candidates from all parties compete in a single ballot under the state's "jungle primary" system, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election.

Among the races discussed were contests involving conservative Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt and Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, both of whom advanced but faced strong competition from Democratic opponents.

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