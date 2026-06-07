Ulaanbaatar Open: Dinesh, Deepak Clinch Gold As India Bag 16 Medals

Indian wrestlers ended the Ulaanbaatar Open 2026 on a high note, with Dinesh Dhankhar (125kg) and Deepak (61kg) clinching gold medals in their respective men's freestyle events on Sunday, as India finished the four-day competition with a total of 16 medals, including eight golds, according to Olympics.

Gold Medal Victories

Dinesh capped off a dominant run by defeating Kazakhstan's U20 world champion Yedige Kassimbek 2-0 in a closely contested final to secure the top podium finish.

Meanwhile, Deepak clinched the gold medal in the 61kg category after downing Kazakhstan's Assyl Aitakyn 6-0 in the final.

On his way to the title, Dinesh defeated Poland's World Championships bronze medallist Robert Baran 5-1 in the quarter-finals before registering an emphatic 11-0 technical superiority victory over Timur Kotaev in the semi-finals. The Indian wrestler had also enjoyed success earlier this season, securing a bronze medal at the Zagreb Open.

Deepak, on the other hand, began his campaign in strong fashion, registering a 6-0 win over Bair Baianduev in the quarter-finals before defeating Kazakhstan's Adilet Almukhamedov 7-1 in the semi-finals to advance to the final.

Bronze Medal Wins

India also added two bronze medals on the final day of the Ulaanbaatar Open 2026. In the men's 57kg category, Sumit bounced back from his quarter-final loss to defeat Kazakhstan's Abzal Okenov 6-3 in the bronze medal bout. He had earlier beaten the Republic of Korea's Sangboum Han by technical superiority before going down to Musa Mekhtikhanov in the quarter-finals.

Mohit Kumar also secured a bronze in the 65kg division, overcoming Kazakhstan's Ossimzhan Dastanbek 17-6 in the medal match. He had kept his medal hopes alive through repechage, where he defeated the USA's Christopher James Composto.

India's Overall Medal Haul

India finished the four-day competition with a total of 16 medals, including eight golds. In men's freestyle, Sagar Jaglan won the 74kg title, while in women's wrestling, Kajal Dhochak (76kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57kg), and Neha Sangwan (59kg) secured gold medals. On the opening day in Mongolia, Greco-Roman wrestlers Sunil Kumar (87kg) and Nitesh Kumar (97kg) also clinched gold.

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