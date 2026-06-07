JFA Signs Partnership With Google Gemini

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Football Association (JFA) and Google signed a partnership agreement on Sunday naming Google Gemini as the official artificial intelligence (AI) technical sponsor of the national football team.

The partnership aims to leverage advanced technology to support the national team, enhance fan engagement and expand the global reach of Jordanian football through innovative digital solutions.

Under the agreement, the two sides will launch a series of fan-focused initiatives across digital platforms, using Google Gemini to create AI-powered interactive experiences. Supporters will be able to engage with players in new ways and access creative content documenting the team's journey.

The collaboration will also enable fans to use Google Gemini tools to design visual cheering materials and produce original team-related content.

The technology will also be used to simplify football concepts, analyse match performances and deliver interactive experiences for football enthusiasts.

JFA Secretary General Samar Nassar said the partnership represents an important step in the federation's digital transformation efforts, noting that AI technologies will help strengthen communication with supporters and improve their overall experience in line with global trends in sport.

Nassar stressed the importance of the agreement as Jordan prepares for a historic milestone with The Nashama's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing it as an opportunity to showcase the team's story, the passion of its supporters and Jordan's national identity to a global audience.

For his part, Regional Marketing Director at Google for the Middle East and North Africa Najeeb Jarrar said the partnership combines technology and sport to support the Jordanian national team and deepen fan engagement.

Jarrar noted that Google Gemini, one of Google's leading AI platforms, will help create innovative experiences that celebrate Jordanian football's heritage while connecting supporters around the world.