Prez Droupadi Murmu Lauds Indian Women's Football Team For Winning SAFF C'ship

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended her "heartiest congratulations" to the Indian women's football team for clinical execution and lifting the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 title.

India reclaimed the SAFF Women's Championship title after seven years, defeating defending champions Bangladesh 3-1 in a gripping final at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Saturday.

Lauding the team's performance throughout the tournament, the President said their historic triumph would serve as a powerful catalyst for aspiring young female athletes across the country.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women's Football Team on winning the SAFF Women's Championship 2026! Our women footballers displayed exceptional skill, determination and teamwork throughout the tournament. I am confident that their remarkable achievement will inspire young girls across the nation to pursue their dreams with confidence and courage," the President posted on X.

Pyari Xaxa gave India the lead in the 42nd minute before Ritu Porna Chakma equalised in first half stoppage time. Sanfida Nongrum restored the Blue Tigresses' advantage just 40 seconds into the second half, while substitute Lynda Kom Serto sealed the victory in the 82nd minute as India lifted a record-extending sixth trophy.

As the final whistle sounded, the significance of the achievement was evident across the Indian camp. Sanfida Nongrum, who played a decisive role throughout the tournament, scoring in both the semi-final and the final, dropped to her knees before embracing teammate Dangmei Grace, who announced her retirement after the match.

Around them, players and staff celebrated as India returned to the summit of South Asian women's football for the first time since 2019. Grace, a legend of the Indian women's game, represented the country 95 times since her debut in 2013, and ended her international career on a high after winning her third SAFF title.

-IANS

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