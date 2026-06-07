Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhzhia, Leaving Some Districts Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Due to the enemy attack, one of Zaporizhzhia's districts has been partially left without electricity. Energy workers are already working to restore power to consumers," he said.

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Later, Fedorov reported a second strike on the city:

"A fire has broken out. Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene."

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian army once again attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, damaging eight apartment buildings.

Illustrative photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine