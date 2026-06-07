Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhzhia, Leaving Some Districts Without Power
"Due to the enemy attack, one of Zaporizhzhia's districts has been partially left without electricity. Energy workers are already working to restore power to consumers," he said.Read also: Russians install Pantsir air defense system on high-rise building in Moscow - social media
Later, Fedorov reported a second strike on the city:
"A fire has broken out. Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene."
As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian army once again attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, damaging eight apartment buildings.
Illustrative photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine
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