​'It Could've Been A Big Innings': Sudharsan Rues Missing Out On Big Score In One-Off Test

MENAFN - IANS) New Chandigarh, June 7 (IANS) Young India left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan said he was disappointed at missing out on a bigger score in the ongoing one-off Test against Afghanistan, but expressed happiness over having contributed to the team's score of 368/3 on day one's play.

Batting at number three after India elected to bat first, Sudharsan scored 81, his third fifty in the format and had a second-wicket stand of 139 with centurion KL Rahul. "I think, I was set, it could have been a big innings. Definitely disappointed, but really happy that I could contribute for the team and be a bit more certain there," Sudharsan said to broadcasters ahead of day two's play.

Asked about the transition from T20 cricket to the longer format, Sudharsan explained, "I mean, mentally, I think it's not a big difference for me, as I play the sport very similar, wherever I go and play, whether white ball or red ball. It's all about decision-making for me and just a few minor technical adjustments, which we had three, four days of time, which helped me to get back to red ball cricket and it was great."

Sudharsan, known for his methodical preparation, said his process to bat in Tests is built on clarity and trust. "Definitely, we had videos in place, so I worked on it. I looked what the bowlers can bowl and what they can come, what they can do against me.

“At the same time, I was very clear with what I wanted to do with the game plan and what I wanted to look at when I entered the game. It was more about me mentally being there and more about me mentally trusting myself or believing myself more. I think that kicked in a bit more, just came and it helped well."

He also underlined the comfort of having Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill alongside being his captain in the national setup, where Gautam Gambhir is the head coach. "I think it's really a blessing, to be honest, because the way we share the relationship, it's really great. And even the coach and the captain, the certainty they give both in GT and in the Indian team, which is really, really pleasing and really great for a cricketer.

“That's what a cricketer wants, that certainty or that freedom, whatever he wants to do. And if he gets that, he doesn't have to think about what will happen in the future or what had happened in the past. It's all about now and if that freedom is being placed, I think it's the best place for a cricketer to express himself and do what he wants to do at best."