ASEZA Gives Owners Of Stray Camels 48 Hours To Clear Public Roads
Aqaba, June 7 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Sunday gave the owners of stray camels a 48-hour deadline to remove their livestock from public roads and residential areas.
The authority warned that it will take immediate action to expel the animals from the economic zone's borders if owners fail to comply.
Sabri Al-Rafou, Director of Control and Enforcement at ASEZA, said this urgent move responds directly to the immediate hazards posed by neglected camels to public safety. He noted that the stray animals cause serious traffic accidents, damage crops and property, and create negative environmental impacts when left unsupervised.
Al-Rafou confirmed that once the 48-hour grace period expires, specialized teams will initiate the necessary administrative and legal measures to permanently expel the camels from the Aqaba Special Economic Zone.
//Petra// AF
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