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Baku Hosts Successful Classics & Supercars Festival (PHOTO/VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Classics & Supercars Festival, held on June 6–7 at the Seaside National Park in Baku, has come to an end, Trend reports.
The event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and Nazar Holdings.
The festival featured an exhibition of classic cars, sports cars, and supercars.--
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