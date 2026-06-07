Azerbaijani Judokas Win Three Medals At European Open Tournament

The Azerbaijani team won another medal on the final day of competition. Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52 kilograms) won bronze medal. In the bout for third place, she defeated Great Britain's Caitlin Barber.

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