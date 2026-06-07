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Azerbaijani Judokas Win Three Medals At European Open Tournament

Azerbaijani Judokas Win Three Medals At European Open Tournament


2026-06-07 02:38:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The European Open Judo Tournament has concluded in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team won another medal on the final day of competition. Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52 kilograms) won bronze medal. In the bout for third place, she defeated Great Britain's Caitlin Barber.

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Trend News Agency

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