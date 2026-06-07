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Civil Contract Rep. Says Election Bribes Amounted To $80 Million

Civil Contract Rep. Says Election Bribes Amounted To $80 Million


2026-06-07 02:38:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vahagn Aleksanyan has claimed that Armenian authorities uncovered $80 million linked to alleged electoral bribery schemes during the parliamentary election period, AzerNEWS reports.

Aleksanyan did not specify the exact timeframe during which the money was allegedly confiscated or discovered.

The remarks came in response to accusations directed at representatives of the ruling Civil Contract Party over alleged election violations involving campaign materials inside polling stations.

Critics accused party representatives of entering polling stations while wearing“Real Armenia” pins - campaign symbols featuring a map of Armenia used by the ruling party during the election campaign.

Aleksanyan defended the authorities' actions while countering criticism from opposition figures regarding the alleged campaign-related violations.

Armenian Anti-Corruption Committee and the Interior Ministry have claimed to have foiled a scheme by seven people affiliated with Strong Armenia seeking to bribe 45 voters a total of ֏7.5 million ($20,000) in the the Kotayk province.

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AzerNews

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