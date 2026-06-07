Grigoryan Says Armenia Seeks Rapid Progress On Peace Deal With Azerbaijan

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Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan has stated that the administration of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will continue actively advancing the peace agenda with Azerbaijan and aims to sign and ratify the initialed peace agreement as soon as possible, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot in Armenia's parliamentary elections, Grigoryan said the peace process and recent diplomatic developments had opened new opportunities for regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

Commenting on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation process, the senior Civil Contract Party official noted that the initialing of the peace treaty and the 2025 Washington summit had created momentum for unblocking regional transport links.

“The southern route has also become a necessity in the context of unblocking. We hope to make progress in this direction as soon as possible,” Grigoryan said.

He added that a recent meeting between the deputy prime ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan held in Armenia was aimed at accelerating the border delimitation process.

According to Grigoryan, economic cooperation between the two countries has also been discussed extensively since August 8 of last year.

“We regularly discuss how we can expand our economic cooperation, and I hope we will have an opportunity to move forward in this direction as soon as possible,” he stated.

Grigoryan said discussions were underway regarding the expansion of exports from Armenia to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Armenia across various sectors, adding that there is currently mutual interest on both sides in advancing the agenda.

Pashinyan is leading the ruling Civil Contract party in the parliamentary elections as the party seeks re-election.