Doctor of Public Health Candidate, Loma Linda University

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**Maame De-Heer** is a public health leader, researcher, educator, speaker, and community advocate dedicated to advancing health equity, leadership development, and social impact. She is a Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) candidate in Health Policy and Leadership at **Loma Linda University**, where her research focuses on leadership, health equity, and the lived experiences of women in executive leadership.

Maame serves as the Research Lab Manager for the IDEAS Research Lab at Brock University, where she leads and supports community-engaged research initiatives focused on anti-racism, accessibility, diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice. She also teaches and mentors students while contributing to research that informs policy and practice across Canada.

As the Founder and Executive Director of **Power of Love Canada (POLCA)**, Maame has led the development of innovative programs that empower youth, women, newcomers, and underserved communities through mentorship, leadership development, mental health promotion, education, and civic engagement. Under her leadership, the organization has secured significant funding and impacted hundreds of individuals across Canada.

A recognized thought leader and changemaker, Maame has received numerous awards and distinctions, including the Federation of Black Canadians Community Health Award, Canada's Top 100 Black Women to Watch, the Toronto Changemaker Award, the YMCA Young Woman of Excellence Award, and the Outstanding Recent Alumni Award from the University of Toronto.

Throughout her career, Maame has worked across government, academia, and the nonprofit sector, contributing to public health policy, research, grants and contributions, performance measurement, and community development initiatives. She is passionate about creating inclusive systems, strengthening leadership pipelines, and advancing opportunities for historically marginalized communities.

A sought-after speaker and facilitator, Maame regularly delivers presentations on public health, leadership, health equity, diversity and inclusion, youth empowerment, policy development, and community engagement. Her long-term vision is to influence global policy, contribute to international development, and help shape a more equitable and sustainable future for communities worldwide.

–present Assistant lecturer, Brock University

Experience