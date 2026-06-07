Professor and Director of the Centre for Defence and Security Studies, University of Manitoba

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Dr. Andrea Charron holds a PhD from the Royal Military College of Canada (Department of War Studies). She obtained a Masters in International Relations from Webster University, Leiden, The Netherlands, a Master's of Public Administration from Dalhousie University and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) from Queen's University. Her research and teaching areas include NORAD, the Arctic, foreign and defence policy and sanctions. She is the coauthor of NORAD: In Perpetuity and Beyond (2022), and coeditor of Multilateral Sanctions (2022) and The Legacy of 9/11 (2023).

Dr. Charron worked for various federal departments including the Privy Council Office in the Security and Intelligence Secretariat and Canada's Revenue Agency. She is now Director of the Centre for Defence and Security Studies and Associate Professor in Political Studies at the University of Manitoba.

–present Associate Professor and Director of th Centre for Defence and Security Studies, University of Manitoba

2009 Royal Militar College of Canada, PhD (War Studies)

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