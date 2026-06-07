Over 100 NDRF Personnel And Family Members Take Part In Cyclothon

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 7 (IANS) Rescuers normally seen at disaster sites took to their bicycles on Sunday to mark World Cycling Day. The 2nd Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), based at Haringhata in Nadia district of West Bengal, participated in a 25-km cyclothon during the day.

“The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from NDRF rescuers and their family members. A total of 105 participants, including 15 children, took part in the cyclothon. The event encouraged a healthy lifestyle and highlighted the importance of eco-friendly modes of transportation,” a senior official said.

To promote physical fitness, environmental sustainability and awareness about the benefits of cycling, NDRF personnel also participated in the“Sunday on Cycle” rally organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The chief guest at the event was Nisith Pramanik, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of West Bengal.

The event witnessed the participation of around 1,000 cyclists from the Central Armed Police Forces, the Army, Kolkata Police, civil administration, civil volunteers and other organisations.

All participants successfully completed the 10-km cycle rally.

“The events reflected NDRF's commitment to fitness, environmental conservation, community engagement and the promotion of healthy living among citizens,” the official added.

The NDRF's 2nd Battalion also participated in a large-scale plantation drive on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5.

More than 2,000 saplings of indigenous and environment-friendly species were planted at designated locations.

Children were present along with their parents during the plantation drive.

The plants will be taken care of by NDRF personnel until they are fully grown, officials assured.

NDRF personnel from Haringhata are deployed across the country during natural calamities and disasters.

Personnel from the battalion have also been deployed abroad during disasters and have carried out some remarkable rescue operations.

These include the rescue of a six-year-old child from beneath the rubble following the devastating earthquake in Turkey in 2023.

The NDRF Battalion Headquarters at Haringhata also provides training to rescuers from other organisations and state units.