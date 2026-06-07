Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Delhi's Ayyappa Temple, Inaugurates Complex

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa Temple in RK Puram in New Delhi and inaugurated the newly constructed Sabareesam Complex within the temple premises.

Shah on X: A Centre for Spiritual and Cultural Growth

Sharing details of his visit on X, Shah said he was fortunate to perform puja at the temple and offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of all citizens. "Fortunate to offer puja at Lord Ayyappa temple, in R.K. Puram, New Delhi. Lord Ayyappa is the bestower of bliss and the embodiment of the sacred values that unite our nation. Prayed to the deity for the well-being and prosperity of all," Shah posted on X.

The Union Home Minister also inaugurated the Sabareesam Complex, a new facility that will host spiritual, cultural and welfare activities associated with the temple. In another post on X, Shah said the complex would serve as a centre for spiritual discourses and community welfare initiatives while helping preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the Malayalam-speaking community residing in the national capital. "Today, at the Ayyappa Temple premises in New Delhi, inaugurated the newly built SABAREESAM Complex. The new facility will house spiritual discourses and welfare initiatives undertaken by the temple and strengthen the cultural roots of our sisters and brothers from Keralam," added Shah.

BJP Leaders Welcome New Facility

Several leaders and dignitaries attended the inauguration ceremony, including BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, who expressed hope that the newly inaugurated facility would emerge as an important centre for spiritual and cultural activities. Speaking to reporters, Swaraj said, "We are at Ayyappa temple... A building called Sabareesam has been inaugurated by HM Amit Shah...I wish the facility emerges as a centre of Penance, Yoga, Spiritual practice and Meditation."

BJP MLA Anil Sharma also welcomed the inauguration of the new complex and thanked both the temple committee and the Union Home Minister for the initiative. "HM Amit Shah inaugurated a new complex at the Ayyappa temple... I want to thank the committee and HM Amit Shah..." Sharma told reporters.

About Lord Ayyappa and the Temple

The Lord Ayyappa Temple in R.K. Puram is a prominent spiritual centre for devotees in the national capital, particularly members of the Malayali community.

Lord Ayyappa, also known as Manikandan and Dharmasastha, is a revered Hindu deity believed to be born from the divine union of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu in his female avatar, Mohini. He is widely worshipped as the embodiment of truth, righteousness, self-discipline and devotion.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ayyappa was born to defeat the demoness Mahishi, who had received a boon that she could only be slain by a child born to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. The deity is particularly associated with the renowned Sabarimala temple in Kerala, one of the most important pilgrimage centres in the country. (ANI)

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