Thackeray's 'Achhe Din' Jibe Over LPG Price Hike

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday criticised the BJP-led Central government over the recent increase in domestic LPG cylinder prices, taking a swipe at the Centre and remarking that citizens should now consider that "'Achhe Din' (good days) have arrived."

His remarks came after domestic LPG prices were increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. Following the latest revision, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen from Rs 913 to Rs 942. Thackeray also pointed out that LPG prices had earlier been increased by Rs 60 on March 7.

Speaking to the media, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader questioned the government's comparison of fuel and LPG prices in India with those in other countries. He argued that any such comparison should also take into account differences in income levels and purchasing power.

"Just consider that 'Achhe Din' (good days) have arrived. A 'toolkit operation' has begun; now, it will be highlighted that our LPG and petrol-diesel prices are lower than those in other countries, but they won't mention what the per capita income is here versus there," he said. The remarks came after domestic LPG prices were increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. Following the latest revision, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen from Rs 913 to Rs 942.

Government Defends Price Hike, Cites Subsidies

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, however, said that Indian households continue to purchase cooking gas at prices significantly lower than those prevailing in neighbouring countries and several advanced economies such as the United States, Australia and Canada.

The Ministry said in a release that a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) pays an effective Rs 642 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, and the general consumer in Delhi pays Rs 942, against a cost to supply that has now risen to over Rs 1,600. The Ministry said that the cumulative under-recovery on domestic LPG reached Rs 60,000 crore by the end of FY25-26, up from Rs 41,338 crore the year before. The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 30,000 crore compensation to marketing companies on this account. The Ministry said that Rs 300 per cylinder subsidy for Ujjwala consumers is over and above this under-recovery and reaches more than 10.58 crore connections.

Supply Chain Management and Sourcing

Supply security was maintained through the Hormuz disruption. India was among the few countries that kept energy cargoes moving, with domestic LPG production raised over 60% to 52 TMT to offset constrained imports. Sourcing was widened to the US, Canada and Algeria, while anti-diversion enforcement with OTP-based delivery verification was raised to ~90% to prevent subsidised domestic LPG leaking into the commercial market.

Price Comparison with Other Nations

As a result, Indian cylinder prices remain far below those of neighbours and advanced economies: Pakistan Rs 1,046, Nepal Rs 1,207, Bangladesh Rs 1,225, Sri Lanka Rs 1,241, US Rs 1,755, Australia Rs 1,765, Canada Rs 2,411. The ministry urged consumers to adopt energy-efficient cooking practices to conserve the subsidised resource. (ANI)

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