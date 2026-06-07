Karnataka: Two Police Personnel Arrested For Accepting Bribe In Kalaburagi

Karnataka Lokayukta officials trapped and arrested two police personnel, both stationed at Station Bazar Police Station, while they were allegedly accepting a bribe, officials said.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police C. Siddharaju and led by Lokayukta Investigating Officer and Police Inspector Arun Kumar Murugundi.

ASI, Woman Constable Arrested

According to the Lokayukta Office, the arrested individuals have been identified as Women Police Constable (WPC) Jyothi (A-1) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shivasharanappa (A-2), both stationed at the Station Bazar Police Station in Kalaburagi city.

Details of the Bribery Complaint

The action follows a formal complaint lodged by a local resident.

According to the complainant, her family was involved in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case. The accused police officers approached her, promising to assist her with the legal case in exchange for money.

According to the complaint, the complainant initially offered Rs 1,500, which was allegedly declined by WPC Jyothi on the grounds that the amount was insufficient. Jyothi purportedly told the complainant that money would also have to be paid to the Public Prosecutor and later accepted Rs 1,000 as an advance payment.

The complaint further alleged that ASI Shivasharanappa subsequently enquired about the status of the money arrangement.

Thereafter, WPC Jyothi allegedly demanded an additional Rs 10,000, claiming that Rs 5,000 each was required for herself and the Sub-Inspector concerned to facilitate cooperation in the case.

Lokayukta Conducts Trap Operation

Refusing to comply with the alleged bribe demand, the complainant approached the anti-corruption agency and filed a formal complaint.

Based on the complaint, Lokayukta officials conducted a trap operation and allegedly apprehended the accused police personnel red-handed while they were accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The accused were subsequently arrested by the Lokayukta authorities.

Officials stated that, upon completion of the preliminary investigation and other legal formalities, the accused would be produced before the competent court and remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)