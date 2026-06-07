CEA To Release Report On Datasets For State Finance Commissions On June 8

The Report of the Committee on Datasets for State Finance Commissions is scheduled to be released at a function organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on June 8 in New Delhi, an official statement said on Sunday. Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, will release the report in the presence of Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and Dr. Manish Gupta, Associate Professor, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), along with senior officers and distinguished representatives from research institutions and policy bodies.

The release of the report will be followed by a keynote address by the Chief Economic Advisor on data-driven policymaking and evidence-based fiscal governance as essential foundations for empowered local self-government and inclusive development. The release of this report marks a significant step in the Government's sustained commitment to strengthening the evidence base for fiscal decentralisation in India.

The Role of State Finance Commissions

State Finance Commissions, constituted under Article 243-I of the Constitution, are the primary constitutional bodies mandated to review the financial position of Panchayati Raj Institutions and to recommend principles governing the devolution of financial resources to local governments, ministry said. For these Commissions to discharge this constitutional responsibility with the requisite rigour and credibility, access to reliable, timely, and disaggregated data on local government finances, demographics, infrastructure, service delivery, and asset management is indispensable.

Addressing Data Gaps

The Ministry constituted the Committee on Datasets for State Finance Commissions in response to concerns raised at the Finance Commissions' Conclave on Devolution to Development, convened in November 2024 under the leadership of the Chairman of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, where the difficulty in accessing comprehensive datasets across departments and agencies was identified as a critical gap affecting the quality and timeliness of State Finance Commission recommendations.

A Framework for Local Finance Analysis

According to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the report offers a structured and comprehensive mapping of the essential datasets required by State Finance Commissions and sets out actionable recommendations to improve data availability, standardisation, interoperability, and institutional capacity across the data ecosystem supporting fiscal analysis at the local level. It is expected to serve as an authoritative reference for State Governments, State Finance Commissions, constitutional bodies, economic researchers, and all those committed to deepening democratic decentralisation and strengthening local public finance in India. (ANI)

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