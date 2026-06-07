HKTDC's 'Hong Kong Tech Pavilion' At Paris Vivatech 2026 To Showcase 24 Hong Kong Startups To Connect Global Investment Opportunities
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HONG KONG, Jun 7, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will host a "Hong Kong Tech Pavilion" at Viva Technology (VivaTech) 2026, Europe's premier annual startup and technology summit in Paris, from next Wednesday, 17 to Saturday, 20 June. In collaboration with our strategic partner, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels, the Pavilion will bring together 24 Hong Kong startups to showcase innovations in artificial intelligence and robotics, health technology, and sustainability and climate technology. A series of thematic seminars, startup pitching sessions, and networking receptions will also be held to facilitate exchanges between global investors, buyers, and Hong Kong startups, fostering international collaboration. Several key partners, including Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong Productivity Council, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Cyberport, support the initiative. HKTDC's Chris Lo, Regional Director, Europe, Central Asia & Israel, stated: "Hong Kong is actively developing into an international innovation and technology hub. As one of the key enablers, the HKTDC supports enterprises in going global by curating overseas platforms and facilitating cross-regional exchanges. Building on last year's success, we are further expanding the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at VivaTech this year to deepen connections among startups, tech leaders, large corporations, and investors, fostering innovative collaborations and business matchmaking, assisting innovation and technology enterprises in exploring overseas markets, and showcasing to Europe Hong Kong's unique advantages as an international innovation hub." During the exhibition, the HKTDC will organise a series of events, including thematic seminars, startup pitching sessions, and networking activities, to explore future development trends for Hong Kong startups and global collaboration opportunities. Shirley Yung, Special Representative for Hong Kong Economic & Trade Affairs to the European Union, will attend and deliver a keynote speech at the thematic seminar and networking reception titled " Building Resilient Tech Ecosystems: Powering the Next Wave of International Tech Leadership from Hong Kong " on 19 June. The seminar will feature three main segments: " Launching from Hong Kong: The Innovation Infrastructure Powering Start-up Breakthrough”, where Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, and startups will share local success stories; " Engineering for Success: How Hong Kong's Innovation Landscape Helps Tech Companies Achieve Market Fit '”, featuring Hong Kong Productivity Council and enterprise representatives exploring market matchmaking; and a concluding panel discussion inviting representatives from academia, incubators and technology institutions to examine how talent and infrastructure drive Hong Kong's technological development and international collaboration. Helping Hong Kong startups pitch to global investors Participating startups at VivaTech's Hong Kong Tech Pavilion will showcase their innovative solutions and products to investors from around the world. Three thematic pitching sessions will be held over the first three days:
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About HKTDC
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: .
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