Labour Federation Takes Part At International Labour Conference In Geneva

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) on Sunday expands its international diplomatic presence and forged cross-border labour alliances during its participation in the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

GFJTU President Khaled Fanatseh led a series of high-level bilateral meetings with trade union leaders from Germany, Norway and Turkey to advance mutual training initiatives, share expertise on social dialogue and navigate structural transformations within modern labour markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to an official federation statement, Fanatseh emphasised that engaging with international labour models is a "core" strategic priority for the Jordanian federation to modernise domestic union operations, enhance collective bargaining frameworks and entrench the principles of decent work across the Kingdom's economic sectors.

In a technical session with Head of International and European Trade Union Policy at the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) Caroline Vollmann, the two sides analysed strategies for crisis management and rapid adaptation to shifting labour market dynamics.

The discussions focused on leveraging German frameworks to build institutional resilience and expand targeted workshops for women and youth.

Vollmann expressed strong interest in the Jordanian federation's dedicated Migrant Worker Unit, and the German delegation confirmed its readiness to trade operational insights and benchmark successful practices regarding the integration and protection of transnational labour forces.

Fanatseh also held a strategic meeting with Nina Mjoberg International Advisor for the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions, LO Norway.

The dialogue focused on the shifting parametres of the green economy and the execution of Just Transition frameworks, which aim to upskill workers as industries adjust to changing environmental and economic policies.

Mjoberg affirmed that the LO Norway is fully prepared to provide technical and programmatic backing for these shared initiatives, which include capacity-building initiatives for Jordan's youth and women's committees to increase their representation in union leadership.

The Jordanian delegation focused extensively on expanding its Mediterranean and regional networks through detailed discussions with major Turkish labour bodies.

In a session with HAK-IS Trade Union Confederation President Mahmut Arslan, the leaders agreed on comprehensive mechanisms to advance vocational training, workplace safety protocols and joint coordination within regional labour forums.

This was followed by a meeting with MEMUR-SEN President Ali Yalcin, where discussions were on institutionalising public sector labour practices, outlining a joint roadmap for the digital transformation of union administrative systems and creating sustainable knowledge-sharing platforms.

The various meetings concluded with formal agreements to establish execution mechanisms, including mutual delegation visits and structured training seminars designed to align local union practices with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The high-level Geneva meetings were attended by a senior Jordanian delegation, including the Vice President of the GFJTU, Khaled Abu Marjoub, Executive Bureau Member Bushra Al Salman, and Federation Advisor Nizam Qahoush, who participated directly in the Turkish bilateral sessions, Petra reported.