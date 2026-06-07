Seoul Moves To Steady Sliding Won Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> South Korea has moved to contain pressure on the won after the currency fell towards its weakest levels since the global financial crisis, with authorities warning that speculative trading and herd behaviour in the foreign exchange market would face firm intervention.

The response came after the won slipped past psychologically important levels against the dollar, intensifying concern among policymakers over inflation, capital flows and financial stability. Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol convened senior economic officials and signalled that Seoul would act quickly if market moves became excessive, while the Bank of Korea and financial regulators kept watch on trading patterns across currency, bond and equity markets.

The won traded around the 1,520 range against the dollar after touching levels not seen for years, reflecting a mix of domestic and external pressures. Higher energy import costs, a strong dollar, portfolio outflows and demand for overseas investments have combined to weaken the currency despite South Korea's current account surplus and continued strength in key export sectors.

Authorities are seeking to draw a line between normal market adjustment and disorderly moves that could spill into inflation expectations or funding conditions. Their measures are focused on sharper surveillance of foreign exchange transactions, closer coordination among financial agencies and readiness to respond to speculative flows that amplify one-way bets against the currency.

Seoul has avoided announcing broad capital controls, mindful of its ambition to deepen market access and secure developed-market recognition from global index providers. Instead, officials are relying on targeted stabilisation tools, verbal intervention and coordination with major institutional investors to smooth dollar demand. The National Pension Service remains central to those efforts because of the scale of its overseas investment activity and its potential impact on dollar-won liquidity.

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The currency's slide has complicated the Bank of Korea's policy choices. Inflation rose to 3.1 per cent in May, the highest level in more than two years, pushed up by petroleum products and international travel costs. A weaker won increases the local-currency cost of imported fuel, food and raw materials, raising the risk that price pressures remain above the central bank's 2 per cent target for longer than expected.

Rate policy now sits at the intersection of slowing growth, currency stability and household debt risks. A rate increase could support the won and restrain inflation, but it would add pressure on consumers and businesses already facing tighter financing conditions. Holding rates steady could protect domestic demand, but might leave the currency exposed if dollar strength persists or foreign investors continue to rebalance away from won assets.

Market pressure has also been shaped by South Korea's stock market boom and its role in global technology supply chains. The country's chipmakers and artificial intelligence-linked companies drew heavy investor interest, but sharp gains have also encouraged profit-taking and portfolio reallocation. When offshore investors sell equities or hedge exposure, demand for dollars can rise, adding to currency volatility.

Exporters have not provided the same level of support to the won that authorities might have expected during previous cycles. Companies with large overseas revenues have been cautious about converting dollar earnings, partly because of expectations of further currency weakness and partly because global investment plans require foreign currency holdings. That has deepened the imbalance between dollar demand and supply.

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South Korea's external position remains stronger than the currency's movement alone suggests. The economy continues to benefit from semiconductor exports, sizeable foreign reserves and a sophisticated financial system. Yet the won has become more sensitive to swings in global risk appetite, partly because households, pension funds and institutional investors have increased overseas securities purchases over the past several years.

The government's challenge is to calm markets without appearing to defend a fixed exchange-rate level. Officials have framed their intervention as an effort to prevent excessive volatility rather than reverse market fundamentals. That distinction matters because heavy-handed action could invite criticism from trading partners and undermine Seoul's commitment to market liberalisation.

The United States and South Korea have already discussed currency stability, with both sides describing excessive volatility in the won as undesirable. Those consultations add a diplomatic layer to Seoul's response, especially as South Korea balances foreign exchange concerns with large investment commitments abroad and shifting trade policy under Washington's current tariff regime.