Gameexpo Puts UAE Creators In Focus Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Dubai's GameExpo has shifted attention from global gaming brands to the local talent building games, art and digital content, giving developers, designers, artists and small businesses a larger platform at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The three-day event, running from June 5 to 7 as part of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival, has become a showcase for the UAE's expanding gaming economy, combining esports tournaments, cosplay contests, product launches, creator activations and developer showcases under one roof. Organisers expect more than 40,000 visitors as families, gamers, publishers, investors and content creators gather for one of the region's most visible gaming events.

GameExpo's local focus is being channelled through projects such as GameForward, an accelerator launched by Dubai SME in partnership with Dubai Culture to help UAE developers move from prototypes to commercially viable games. Finalists are presenting their work to industry specialists, publishers and investors, bringing a business dimension to an event best known for entertainment, tournaments and fan culture.

The programme reflects Dubai's broader attempt to turn gaming into a creative industry rather than a weekend attraction. The Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 seeks to place the emirate among the world's top 10 gaming hubs and create 30,000 jobs linked to games, digital content, esports, design, coding and allied services. That ambition depends not only on attracting international publishers and technology firms, but also on building a pipeline of homegrown studios able to produce original intellectual property.

Local studios are using GameExpo to test that possibility. Foxrito Studios, an independent UAE team, is among the developers drawing attention with Darkness Road, a survival-horror title inspired by local folklore, older Dubai settings and regional storytelling traditions. Founder and executive director Ismail Ahli has said the game emerged from a desire to see more titles reflecting the region's culture, language and visual identity. A playable demo released on Steam in 2023 drew more than 10,000 downloads within three months, including users from the US, China, Germany, Japan and Russia.

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The appeal of such projects lies in their ability to treat games as cultural exports. For years, the regional market has been seen largely as a high-spending consumer base for games developed elsewhere. GameExpo is helping reframe that image by giving developers, illustrators, designers, animators and digital entrepreneurs the space to show that the UAE can contribute characters, worlds, narratives and production talent to the global industry.

Muna Al Falasi, director of Esports and Games Strategy at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, has positioned the showcase as part of a long-term effort to help local studios reach international audiences. The accelerator model is designed to close gaps that often prevent small creative teams from moving beyond concept stage, including access to mentoring, publishing knowledge, technical support, funding pathways and market exposure.

Commercial participation has also grown. Major brands and sponsors are using the event to reach gamers through interactive activations rather than conventional advertising. Amazon UAE has introduced a laser-tag experience linked to its quick-commerce service, while automotive, technology and retail partners are using themed zones, prize draws and gaming challenges to attract younger audiences. The total prize pool across competitions, tournaments, challenges and cosplay contests is close to Dh500,000, with cosplay prizes alone exceeding Dh50,000.

The wider festival opened on May 22 and has included activations across malls, gaming cafes and community venues before culminating at GameExpo. Esports qualifiers held across Dubai are being settled on stage during the exhibition, linking grassroots gaming communities with a larger public platform. The format gives amateur competitors, school-age players and emerging creators a route into a sector that is increasingly tied to careers in software, media, marketing, design and event production.

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GameExpo also features more than 300 games, over 100 devices, VR experiences, tournament arenas and themed zones, including Future Lab and Tokyo Zone, which highlight the intersection of technology, anime, Japanese pop culture and interactive entertainment. These elements broaden the appeal beyond competitive gaming and help position the event as a meeting point for multiple creative sectors.