Dubai Harbour Bridge Nears Phased Opening Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has completed 90 per cent of the new Dubai Harbour access bridge, moving the 1.5-kilometre link closer to a phased opening that is expected to cut travel time between Sheikh Zayed Road and the waterfront district from 12 minutes to three.

The bridge, being developed with Shamal Holding, will provide direct entry and exit between Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Harbour, one of Dubai's key waterfront and tourism destinations. The project is designed with two lanes in each direction and a total capacity of up to 6,000 vehicles per hour, easing pressure on roads serving Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters Island and nearby residential and leisure districts.

Traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Dubai Harbour is scheduled to open this month for motorists travelling from both Deira and Jebel Ali. A further phase is planned for July, when traffic will be opened from Dubai Harbour towards Al Naseem Street, along with movements from the new bridge towards the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and Al Naseem Street.

The project starts from Interchange 5 on Sheikh Zayed Road near American University in Dubai, passes through the intersection of Al Naseem Street and Al Falak Street, crosses King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and extends to Dubai Harbour Street. At-grade works are also being carried out at four main intersections along the corridor to improve traffic flow and reduce bottlenecks around the destination.

Construction has reached an advanced stage, with large sections of the foundations, columns and concrete barriers completed. More than 1,400 engineers and workers have been deployed across 12 teams, with over 4.2 million work hours recorded since the project began. The works have used more than 45,000 cubic metres of concrete and 8,273 tonnes of steel, reflecting the scale of the link being built across one of Dubai's busiest urban corridors.

See also Dubai streamlines SME launch path for founders

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the project supports Dubai's wider push to build integrated infrastructure capable of serving the emirate's urban and economic expansion. He said the bridge forms part of the authority's plan to create a connected road network while strengthening infrastructure readiness in high-growth areas.

Al Tayer said the project also reflected the role of public-private partnership in aligning transport infrastructure with major development projects. He said the new link would provide more efficient access to Dubai Harbour and improve mobility for residents, visitors and businesses operating in and around the waterfront district.

Dubai Harbour has become a major seafront destination between Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island, with marina, hospitality, cruise, residential and leisure facilities. The district is home to the largest yacht marina in the Middle East and has been positioned as a key part of Dubai's marine tourism and luxury waterfront development strategy.

The bridge is expected to support higher traffic volumes generated by hotels, residences, marinas and entertainment venues in the area. Faster access from Sheikh Zayed Road is also likely to benefit commuters travelling to nearby business and residential districts, particularly during peak periods and major events.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, described the bridge as an important milestone in Dubai Harbour's growth and said stronger connectivity was central to building successful destinations. He said the development would support the district's long-term evolution as one of the region's leading seafront areas.

The project comes as Dubai continues to accelerate road and transport upgrades across major corridors to keep pace with population growth, tourism demand and real estate expansion. RTA has been advancing a series of bridge, tunnel and intersection projects aimed at reducing journey times, improving traffic distribution and linking new development zones more directly to the city's main arteries.

See also ADCB puts AI at mobile banking core

Dubai's population has crossed four million, while visitor traffic, waterfront development and new residential supply continue to place greater pressure on road networks serving coastal communities. The Harbour bridge is therefore not only a destination access project but also part of a broader effort to prevent congestion from intensifying around one of the emirate's most active mixed-use districts.

The new connection is expected to alter traffic patterns around Dubai Marina and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street by giving motorists a more direct route to Dubai Harbour rather than relying on slower local access roads. Its July phase will be particularly important for outbound movements from the harbour towards Al Naseem Street and adjoining intersections.