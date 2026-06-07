Meet Egypt's World Cup Stars Named After Football Icons

MENAFN - Gulf Times) France's David Trezeguet and Brazil's Zico and Dunga all left their mark on World Cup history decades ago.

In 2026, their names will return to football's biggest stage but this time on the backs of Egyptian players.

When the Pharaohs walk onto the tournament pitch this month, several squad members will carry monikers drawn from some of the game's most iconic figures - names first picked up years ago on dusty training grounds, in youth academies and across local leagues.

The tradition is rooted in similarities of playing style or appearance and in a football culture that has long embraced legendary names.

One standout is Mahmoud Hassan, popularly called "Trezeguet," who plays for Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The 31-year-old winger, who previously had a spell in the Premier League with Aston Villa, made his World Cup debut at Russia 2018 and is now preparing for his second appearance.

His nickname was given by youth coach Badr Ragab, who saw in Hassan's style and aerial prowess shades of the French striker who helped France lift the 1998 World Cup and later featured in the 2002 and 2006 tournaments.

"From his first days... I noticed (Hassan's) resemblance to Trezeguet, both in appearance and playing style," Ragab told AFP.

"He was strong in the air and scored goals in a similar way, so I gave him the name. I never imagined it would stay with him for so long."

The original Trezeguet earned 71 caps for France before ending his international career in 2014.

Now, Egypt's own Trezeguet is edging towards a milestone of his own, sitting just short of 100 caps, a mark he could reach should Egypt progress beyond the group stage at the World Cup.

The team will face Belgium, Iran and New Zealand in Group G.

'LITTLE ZICO'

Brazil's influence is also visible within the Egyptian squad.

Mostafa Abdel-Raouf, a midfielder for Pyramids FC, has been known as "Little Zico" since his early days in the game, a reference to one of Brazil's most gifted playmakers.

Unlike Hassan's nickname, the origin was more personal than tactical.

Abdel-Raouf's older brother, who also played football, was nicknamed Zico because his full name included "Zaki".

"When Mostafa started playing, coaches called him 'little Zico' because he was my younger brother," he told AFP.

The name stayed with him as he moved through different clubs, he added.

The original Zico made 71 appearances for Brazil and played in three World Cups before retiring in 1994.

Egypt's 29-year-old Zico is only just beginning his international journey.

Called up for the first time ahead of the tournament, he made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut in a friendly against Russia in May.

KNOWN AS 'DUNGA'

Another Brazilian-inspired nickname belongs to Nabil Emad, known as "Dunga", after the midfielder who captained Brazil to World Cup glory in 1994.

The 27-year-old, now playing as a defensive midfielder for Saudi Pro League club Al-Najma, is competing in his second major international tournament after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

His nickname dates back to his early career, when he was spotted playing in Egypt's second division.

"I admired the Brazilian player, and Nabil played in the same position with a very similar style," said Wael Habib, a former official at Al Assiouty, now Pyramids FC, who signed him in 2014.

Emad went on to establish himself at Pyramids, later joining Egyptian giants Zamalek before moving abroad.

In Egypt, such naming traditions are far from unusual.

Ragab, who coined the nickname Trezeguet, also handed out other European-inspired names in his youth teams, including "Nedved" for ex-Al Ahly winger Karim Walid, after Czech legend Pavel Nedved.

Other players have carried names borrowed from well-known figures, from Al Ahly's Ahmed Ramadan, known as "Beckham", to former Zamalek player Youssef Ibrahim, whose nickname "Obama" set him apart beyond the pitch.

Zico Dunga Egypt World Cup