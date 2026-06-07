At Least 10 Dead In Shipwreck Off Malta

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: The Italian coastguard said Sunday it has recovered 10 bodies after a shipwreck of a migrant boat off Malta.

"The vessel, which departed from the Libyan coast... was sailing with approximately 60 people on board," it said in a statement.

"According to the latest information, a fishing vessel in the area has recovered approximately 48 people alive," it said.

The coast guard said Malta had requested help in the search and rescue operation, "following the capsizing of a vessel reported with migrants aboard and people in the water".

The shipwreck took place approximately 45 nautical miles east-southeast of Malta and the Italian coast guard unit joined the search on Sunday afternoon, it said.

The Italian patrol boat "has so far recovered 10 bodies", it said, adding that the search in the area continues.

At least 827 people have died so far this year attempting the deadly Central Mediterranean crossing, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The Central Mediterranean route is the overseas crossing from North Africa to Italy and Malta. Over 1,330 people died on this route last year, IOM said.