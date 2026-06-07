Qatar National Library Launches Second Cycle Of Keys To Palestine Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar National Library has launched the second cycle of "Keys to Palestine," its community-driven digital initiative dedicated to preserving the lived experiences and collective memory of Palestinians.

The launch was marked by an event titled "Keys to Palestine: Memory, Stories, and Documentation", which brought together community members, content creators, researchers, and media professionals.

The event opened by celebrating the submissions received during the initiative's first cycle and introducing the theme of the second cycle. Building on its inaugural phase, the second cycle takes a multidisciplinary approach to preserving Palestinian memory, spanning photography, film, oral history, and written storytelling.

The program featured short film screenings and a photo collection from Palestine, produced by students of the Arab American University in Palestine.

The works offered a vivid window into contemporary Palestinian narratives and creative expression, grounding the event in the depth and resilience of Palestinian culture before giving way to a panel discussion.

The panel brought together four distinguished voices across media, academia, and humanitarian advocacy. Bashar Hamdan, Documentary Filmmaker and Producer at Al Jazeera Media Network, was joined by Dr. Khaled Al-Hroub, Professor of Middle Eastern Studies and Arab Media at Northwestern University and Khaoula Bousselam, Senior Producer, AJ+ Arabic - Al Jazeera Media Network.

Joining remotely from Palestine was Dr. Hanadi Dweikat, Dean of the Faculty of Modern Media at the Arab American University in Palestine and Chairwoman of the Board of the Filastiniyat Foundation.

Together, they explored how storytelling, in all its forms, can serve as both a means of cultural preservation and an act of collective memory.

"Qatar National Library believes in the profound power of storytelling to document history and preserve cultural identity. By supporting and expanding community-driven initiatives like 'Keys to Palestine,' we aim to provide a meaningful platform for personal narratives, family memories, and underrepresented voices, ensuring that the diverse stories and rich heritage of the Palestinian people are documented, safeguarded, and shared with future generations," said Rana Ahmed Alani, Senior Librarian at Qatar National Library.

The "Keys to Palestine" initiative invites participation from Palestinian families in Qatar, across the diaspora, and in Palestine itself, as well as members of the wider Arab community, students, researchers, content creators, and cultural institutions.

Through such initiatives, Qatar National Library advances its broader mission of protecting cultural heritage and supporting community-led knowledge preservation for generations to come.