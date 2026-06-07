Prime Minister Meets Egyptian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

CAIRO: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met today in Cairo with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them.

They also discussed the mediation efforts between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the latest developments in Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The meeting further addressed coordination of efforts to support mediation initiatives aimed at de-escalation in a manner that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of all parties responding positively to the ongoing mediation efforts, in a way that would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and lead to a sustainable agreement that prevents a recurrence of escalation.