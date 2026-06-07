Awqaf Receives International ISO Certification For Information Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, through its Information Systems Department, has obtained the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), marking a major milestone in its efforts to strengthen information security and adopt internationally recognized standards for protecting digital systems and data.

The certification reflects the Ministry's commitment to enhancing information security, promoting institutional excellence, and implementing best practices in safeguarding digital assets and information.

The international accreditation forms part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to modernize institutional framework and strengthen digital infrastructure in line with digital transformation objectives, while ensuring a secure technological environment that supports the reliability and sustainability of electronic services.

The Ministry said the achievement highlights the implementation of an advanced information security management system based on global best practices, helping to protect data, secure technological systems, and improve the reliability of digital services provided to the public.

The certification also enhances the Ministry's ability to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies, including cloud computing and artificial intelligence applications, while strengthening its capacity to address cybersecurity challenges effectively.

According to the Ministry, the certification demonstrates its commitment to a comprehensive approach to security governance, risk management, and the protection of information assets through advanced policies and operational procedures designed to ensure high levels of security, operational efficiency, and service continuity.

The accreditation is the result of sustained efforts to modernize technical systems, improve internal processes, and adopt international best practices aimed at enhancing performance and service quality.

The achievement supports the objectives of the Ministry's Strategic Plan 2025–2030, which focuses on institutional and digital transformation and aligns with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 by promoting sustainable institutional development driven by innovation and efficiency.

The Ministry noted that obtaining the certification reinforces its commitment to developing a secure digital work environment and strengthening its technological infrastructure through the application of the highest information security standards, helping to deliver reliable services and enhance confidence in the government's digital ecosystem.

It added that the accreditation represents a further step in advancing information security practices and expanding their implementation, supporting innovation and digital transformation while reinforcing the Ministry's position as a leader in adopting advanced technology solutions in accordance with international standards.