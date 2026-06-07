Voting In Parliamentary Elections Concludes In Armenia

MENAFN - IANS) Yerevan, June 7 (IANS) Voting in Armenia's Parliamentary elections concluded on Sunday with precinct commission members beginning the vote count, local media reported.

The election's first results are expected to be released by Sunday midnight (local time), Russia's state-owned Tass media reported.

Voting began on Sunday in Armenia's Parliamentary elections, with more than 2.48 million registered voters eligible to cast ballots at 2,005 polling stations across the country.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time and closed at 8 p.m. local time on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, 18 parties and alliances, fielding nearly 2,000 candidates, are competing for seats in the National Assembly, Armenia's unicameral legislative body.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan casts his ballot at a polling station in Yerevan, Armenia.

Pashinyan has been in power since May 2018 with the Civil Contract Party.

The elections are considered critical with the ongoing geopolitical tensions regarding Armenia's consideration for joining the European Union (EU).

Last month, the Presidents of Belarus (Alexander Lukashenko), Kazakhstan (Kassym-Jomart Tokayev), Kyrgyzstan (Sadyr Japarov) and Russia (Vladimir Piutin) said that Armenia should hold a nationwide referendum as soon as possible on whether to join the EU or remain in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Armenia's preparations for joining the EU pose "significant risks to the economic security" of EAEU member states, the leaders said in a joint statement published by the Kremlin.

The four leaders noted the need to prevent the associated damage to the bloc's members, adding that the representatives in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council would present a report in December 2026 on the possible consequences of suspending the EAEU treaty for Armenia.

In early May, Armenia and the EU signed a connectivity partnership deal and pledged to strengthen economic and security cooperation at their first-ever summit held in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

The partnership covers transport, energy and digital infrastructure and aligns with the EU's Cross-Regional Connectivity Agenda and Armenia's "Crossroads of Peace" initiative.

Aimed at regional economic integration, the EAEU was founded by Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia in May 2014 and joined by Armenia and Kyrgyzstan in 2015.

US President Donald Trump endorsed Pashinyan for the elections, calling him "a great friend and leader".