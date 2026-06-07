MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Liplyn Group Brings International News Outlets and Job Platforms Together Under the Drimble Brand Drimble becomes an AI-driven platform for local information, news, jobs and visibility in AI systems

June 07, 2026 12:52 PM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Hilversum, North Holland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2026) - Liplyn Group is bringing its news platforms, local information websites and job boards together under one name: Drimble. The move creates an international network of more than 70 websites across the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States and the United Arab Emirates. Together, the platforms reach around 4 million people per month.

The websites within the network share one clear focus: information that is close to people's daily lives. Depending on the country and region, this includes local news, safety updates, housing information, business information, jobs and practical information about people's direct surroundings.

The network now also includes 50 websites in the United States, one for each state, including platforms such as SpotOnFlorida. These US websites will also transition to the new Drimble brand this summer. This strengthens Liplyn Group's international foundation and creates a recognisable brand for local and regional information across multiple markets.

With Drimble, Liplyn Group aims to make this fragmented information more accessible. The platform is being developed to help people quickly understand what is happening in their street, neighbourhood, town, city or region. This includes local news, emergency alerts, new jobs, company information, housing developments, construction activity, practical changes and other relevant updates in their immediate environment.

The world starts close to home

"Everything starts close to home," says Luke Liplijn, founder of Liplyn Group. "Every day, something happens in your street, neighbourhood or city that can affect your life. A new business opens, a house goes up for sale, a job becomes available, a safety alert is issued or something changes in the public space. Much of this information already exists, but it is often spread across many different sources. With Drimble, we want to bring that information together and make it easier to understand."

Liplijn says Drimble is still very much in development. "There is still a lot of work to do, but growth is clearly accelerating. That shows there is a real need for what we are building and that we are doing the right things. That gives us a lot of energy."

Drimble is built on the belief that local information matters. Not only national or international news is important. Developments close to home often shape how people plan their day, make decisions and feel connected to their surroundings.

An AI-driven information platform

The consolidation under the Drimble brand is part of Liplyn Group's broader strategy. The company has recently brought together several strategic domains, news platforms and job boards to build an AI-driven platform for local and regional information.

On one side, Drimble helps consumers, residents, entrepreneurs, job seekers and professionals access the right information about their environment. On the other side, the platform helps companies, organisations and governments improve their visibility and presence in AI systems.

This visibility can be used to increase brand awareness, but also to make accurate, up-to-date and relevant information available in AI-driven search environments and assistants. In doing so, Drimble responds to a fundamental shift in how people find information: increasingly through AI systems, not only through traditional search engines.

Expanding presence in the United Arab Emirates

Liplyn Group recently acquired 7Days. 7Days was originally founded by UK's Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) and became known as a tabloid in the United Arab Emirates. With this acquisition, Liplyn Group aims to strengthen Drimble's presence in the UAE and further develop an international information platform with strong local roots.

The acquisition fits the company's ambition to build Drimble into a network that brings together local information, news and data in a smart and accessible way across multiple countries and regions.

From local information to smart alerts

Over the coming period, Drimble will continue to develop features that help users automatically stay informed about relevant local developments. For example, when something changes in their street, when a property nearby is listed for sale, when local news appears, when new jobs become available or when practical information changes.

The platform aims to make information clearer, more relevant and more personal. Drimble brings information together in one place and uses technology and data to make that information easier to find and more useful.

"We want people to use Drimble to quickly understand what is happening around them," says Liplijn. "The world does not start far away. The world starts in your own street."

Note to editors

Drimble is part of Liplyn Group. Liplyn Group consists of an international network of websites, Liplyn Academy and Liplyn. Through Liplyn, the company shares the knowledge, technology and methods it uses for its own network with clients that want to improve their visibility in search engines, AI systems and digital information environments. Liplyn supports companies, organisations and governments with AI visibility, SEO, GEO, digital PR, content distribution and online discoverability.







Liplyn Group brings international news outlets and job platforms together under the Drimble brand

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Contact Info:

Name: Luke Liplijn

Email: ...

Organization: Liplyn Group

Address: Marathon 9a, 1213 PE te Hilversum

Phone: +31203086934

Website:

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Source: Plentisoft