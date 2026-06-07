Key Market Events For The Week Of June 812, 2026

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Week Overview

The week's anchor is the US May CPI on Wednesday - consensus +0.3% MoM / +4.2% YoY headline, +0.5% / +2.9% core. It is the last major inflation print the Fed sees before the June 16–17 FOMC, and the first to fully reflect the Iran-war energy pass-through that pushed April CPI to 3.8% YoY.

Thursday delivers the ECB decision - markets price a 25 basis-point hike to 2.40% (deposit to 2.25%), the first tightening of this cycle. Lagarde has already flagged that ECB inflation projections will be revised up. The BoC holds at 2.25% Wednesday but Macklem's communication carries the same dilemma - hike against the oil shock or hold against trade weakness.

For Latin America, Brazil's May IPCA Friday is the single most consequential print into the June 17 Copom. Consensus prices +0.50–0.60% MoM - the first full reading of the post-Hormuz gasoline pass-through. With Selic at 14.50% and Focus IPCA expectations climbing for a tenth consecutive week, an upside surprise pushes the DI curve to price a Copom pause.

Holiday Watch

Colombia is closed Monday (Corpus Christi Day) and Australia is closed Monday (King's Birthday). Western European, US, and Brazilian markets are open all week. Liquidity is normal once Asia hands off Monday.

Three Themes That Will Define the Week Theme One - US CPI: The Last Print Before the Fed

May CPI on Wednesday is the Fed's final inflation datapoint before June 16–17. April printed 3.8% headline and 2.8% core - both the highest readings since 2023, driven by the Iran-war oil pass-through. Consensus for May is +0.3% MoM headline (cooling from +0.6%) and +0.5% MoM core (accelerating from +0.4%). A core print at or above 0.5% locks in hawkish Fed pricing; a soft headline with cooling core reopens the cut narrative. Cleveland CPI lands the same morning.

Theme Two - Central Bank Triple-Header: BoC, ECB, BCRP

The ECB is expected to deliver a 25 bp hike to 2.40% on Thursday - the deposit rate from 2.00% to 2.25%. It is the first tightening of this cycle, justified by Iran-war inflation. The BoC holds at 2.25% Wednesday but Macklem's“dilemma” framing - hike against oil or hold against tariff weakness - sets the tone for July 15. Peru's BCRP closes the week Thursday evening at 4.25%, with Lima testing whether the regional dovish lean survives the oil shock.

Theme Three - Brazil IPCA: The Copom's Final Brief

May IPCA on Friday is the most important Brazilian datapoint of the cycle ahead of the June 17 Copom. Consensus is +0.50–0.60% MoM and a 12-month rate near 4.40%, but the IPCA-15 surprise pattern and the post-Hormuz gasoline pass-through mean the risk is to the upside. XP, Itaú, and Goldman currently expect a 25 bp Selic cut to 14.25%; Santander sees a pause. A print above 0.70% likely tips the balance toward Santander's view - the IGP-DI on Tuesday is the wholesale read.

The Week at a Glance

The week's market-moving releases at a glance. Impact is colour-coded throughout this guide: red marks the high-impact, market-moving releases; amber marks the secondary data.

Marquee Releases · June 8–12 MonHigh TueHigh TueHigh TueHigh TueHigh WedHigh WedHigh WedHigh ThuHigh ThuHigh ThuHigh ThuHigh ThuHigh ThuHigh FriHigh FriHigh FriHigh RTAsk Rio TimesAsk about Latin American markets, currencies, and companies - answered from our reporting and live data asking → 01 Monday - June 8

Thin opener with BCB Focus the only LatAm marker. Colombia and Australia are out; the data calendar is light. The week's most important data lands Wednesday and Friday.

Releases · Monday, June 8 1:00 AM Japan · Economy Watchers Current Index (May) - cons. 41.9, prior 40.8 Med 2:00 AM EU · German Factory Orders MoM (Apr) - cons. −2.2%, prior 5.0% Med 4:30 AM EU · Sentix Investor Confidence (Jun) - cons. −13.8, prior −16.4 Med 7:25 AMHigh 8:00 AM Chile · CPI MoM (May) - prior 1.3% Med 8:30 AM Chile · Trade Balance (May) - prior 1.91B Med 10:00 AM US · CB Employment Trends Index (May) - prior 105.77 Med 11:00 AM US · Consumer Inflation Expectations (May) - prior 3.6% Med 7:00 PM South Korea · GDP YoY (Q2) - cons. 3.6%, prior 1.6% Med

BCB Focus is the read on whether the inflation expectations curve has finally stabilised. The May 11 print marked nine consecutive weekly increases to 4.91% - Brazil's longest de-anchoring streak since the inflation-targeting regime began. A tenth or eleventh consecutive rise would close off the Copom's room for a June 17 cut.

Chile's CPI is the regional inflation check after April's 1.3% MoM jump. Sentix and German factory orders test whether the eurozone economy is already absorbing the impact of the rate-hike pricing into Thursday.

02 Tuesday - June 9

South Africa Q1 GDP, Mexico CPI, US trade balance and a Lagarde speech. The Iran-war energy story runs through every regional inflation print this week.

Releases · Tuesday, June 9 2:00 AM EU · German Industrial Production MoM (Apr) - cons. 0.1%, prior −0.7% Med 2:00 AM EU · German Trade Balance (Apr) - cons. 14.2B, prior 14.3B Med 5:00 AM- prior 0.8% High 5:30 AM South Africa · GDP Annualized QoQ - prior 0.4% Med 6:00 AM US · NFIB Small Business Optimism (May) - cons. 96.0, prior 95.9 Med 7:00 AM Brazil · IGP-DI Inflation Index MoM (May) - prior 2.41% Med 8:00 AM- prior 4.45% High 8:00 AM Mexico · Core CPI MoM (May) - prior 0.31% Med 8:30 AM- cons. −55.20B, prior −60.30B High 8:30 AM Canada · Trade Balance (Apr) - cons. 1.90B, prior 1.78B Med 10:00 AM US · Existing Home Sales (May) - cons. 4.08M, prior 4.02M Med 10:16 AM China · Trade Balance USD (May) - cons. 88.70B, prior 84.80B Med 12:30 PMHigh 9:30 PM China · CPI YoY (May) - cons. 1.3%, prior 1.2% Med 9:30 PM China · PPI YoY (May) - cons. 3.8%, prior 2.8% Med

Mexico CPI tests whether Banxico's hold has anchored expectations - April's 4.45% YoY remained above target, and the May print is the last reading before the next Banxico meeting. South Africa Q1 GDP follows last week's SARB hike to 7.00% and frames whether the tightening cycle is justified by underlying activity.

Lagarde's pre-decision speech at 12:30 PM is the final pre-meeting communication. Markets are positioned for a hike - her tone calibrates whether the move comes with hawkish forward guidance or a one-and-done message. The US trade balance and Chinese trade data set the tariff context heading into FOMC.

03 Wednesday - June 10

US CPI and BoC - the day that frames the Fed. Two market-moving prints separated by 75 minutes: May CPI at 8:30 AM and the BoC decision at 9:45 AM.

Releases · Wednesday, June 10 4:00 AM EU · Italian Industrial Production MoM (Apr) - cons. 0.1%, prior 0.7% Med 8:30 AM- cons. 0.3%, prior 0.6% High 8:30 AM- cons. 4.2%, prior 3.8% High 8:30 AM- cons. 0.5%, prior 0.4% High 8:30 AM- cons. 2.9%, prior 2.8% High 9:45 AM- cons. 2.25%, prior 2.25% High 10:30 AM US · EIA Crude Oil Inventories - prior −7.974M Med 10:30 AMHigh 11:00 AM US · Cleveland CPI MoM (May) - prior 0.4% Med 1:00 PM US · 10-Year Note Auction - prior 4.468% Med 1:30 PM Brazil · Foreign Exchange Flows - prior 2.805B Med 2:00 PM US · Federal Budget Balance (May) - prior 215.0B Med

US CPI is the dataset the FOMC will see before the June 16–17 meeting. Headline accelerating to 4.2% YoY is consistent with the Iran oil pass-through; the question is whether core ticks up to 2.9% as services inflation broadens. A core MoM print above 0.5% is the hawkish trigger; below 0.4% reopens the September cut narrative the dollar has partially priced out.

The BoC is expected to hold at 2.25% - Macklem's framing of the“dilemma” between oil-driven inflation and tariff-driven weakness leaves him in suspended motion. The press conference at 10:30 AM is the only place Macklem can hint at how the June projections shift the July 15 calculus.

04 Thursday - June 11

ECB hike, US PPI, Peru BCRP and Brazil services. The day Frankfurt tightens for the first time this cycle - and Brazil delivers the second-tier services read into Friday's IPCA.

Releases · Thursday, June 11 5:00 AM South Africa · Current Account (Q1) - prior 50.2B Med 6:00 AM EU · Eurogroup Meetings Med 8:00 AM Mexico · Industrial Production YoY (Apr) - prior −1.3% Med 8:00 AM- prior 3.0% High 8:00 AM Brazil · Service Sector Growth MoM (Apr) - prior −1.2% Med 8:15 AM- cons. 2.40%, prior 2.15% High 8:15 AM- cons. 2.25%, prior 2.00% High 8:30 AM- cons. 0.5%, prior 1.0% High 8:30 AM- cons. 0.7%, prior 1.4% High 8:30 AM- cons. 225K, prior 225K High 8:45 AMHigh 3:00 PM Argentina · CPI MoM (May) - prior 2.6% Med 7:00 PM- prior 4.25% High

The ECB hike is the cleanest signal yet that Frankfurt has prioritised inflation expectations over growth. Lagarde's press conference at 8:45 AM matters more than the decision itself - the new staff projections will update the March forecast Lagarde has already flagged as outdated, and the forward guidance frames the September meeting.

US PPI follows Wednesday's CPI and tests whether wholesale prices are decelerating as energy peaks. Brazil's April services activity is the final activity read into Friday's IPCA. Peru's BCRP closes the regional decision schedule - the 4.25% rate sits well below the policy peaks elsewhere, but the post-Hormuz energy shock is now the BCRP's primary constraint too.

05 Friday - June 12

Brazil IPCA, eurozone CPI confirmations and UK GDP. The week's most important LatAm print arrives the morning after the ECB hike, alongside the German and French CPI confirmations.

Releases · Friday, June 12 2:00 AM- cons. −0.1%, prior 0.3% High 2:00 AM UK · Manufacturing Production YoY (Apr) - cons. 0.4%, prior 1.2% Med 2:00 AM UK · Trade Balance (Apr) - cons. −27.00B, prior −27.22B Med 2:00 AM EU · German CPI YoY (May, final) - cons. 2.6%, prior 2.6% Med 2:00 AM EU · German HICP YoY (May, final) - cons. 2.7%, prior 2.7% Med 2:45 AM EU · French CPI YoY (May, final) - cons. 2.4%, prior 2.2% Med 3:00 AM EU · Spanish CPI YoY (May, final) - cons. 3.2%, prior 3.2% Med 3:00 AM EU · Eurozone Core CPI YoY (May, final) - cons. 2.9%, prior 2.8% Med 6:30 AM India · CPI YoY (May) - prior 3.48% Med 8:00 AM- prior 4.39% High 8:00 AM- prior 0.67% High 8:30 AM Canada · Manufacturing Sales MoM (Apr) - cons. 4.6%, prior 3.0% Med 10:00 AM- cons. 46.6, prior 44.8 High 10:00 AM US · Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations (Jun) - prior 4.8% Med 10:00 AM US · Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations (Jun) - prior 3.9% Med 10:30 AM EU · German Buba President Nagel Speaks Med

Brazil IPCA is the single most consequential LatAm print of the cycle. Consensus is +0.50–0.60% MoM and a 12-month rate in the 4.40% area - but the IPCA-15 pattern and the Hormuz gasoline pass-through skew risk to the upside. A print above 0.70% lifts the implied probability of a Copom pause on June 17 sharply; a print below 0.55% keeps the consensus 25 bp cut intact and supports the BRL on the carry.

The eurozone CPI confirmations are routine after the ECB decision - Spain at 3.2% and Germany at 2.6% remain the dispersion that justifies Frankfurt's hike. UK April GDP at −0.1% MoM confirms the second-quarter slowdown, and Michigan sentiment tests whether US households are absorbing the inflation shock at the survey level.

The Week in Context

Last week delivered the Brazil Q1 GDP beat at +1.1% QoQ, the US May payrolls miss, the eurozone flash CPI at 2.0% headline that confirmed the ECB's case, and a SARB hike to 7.00% the week before. The Iran war remains the dominant macro story, with Brent near $100 and the Hormuz disruption now four months in.

This week pivots the calendar from labor data to inflation and central-bank action. US CPI, the ECB hike, the BoC's dilemma framing, and Brazil's IPCA all land in the same five sessions - followed the next week by the FOMC, the BoE, and the Copom in close succession.

For Latin America, Brazil enters the most important data week of the cycle. The Selic at 14.50% remains the highest real-rate carry in major emerging markets - but the IPCA on Friday tests whether the post-Hormuz inflation pass-through is broad enough to justify a Copom pause on June 17. The de-anchoring of the Focus expectations through May is the warning flag.

The Bottom Line

US May CPI on Wednesday is the week's single most consequential print globally. Headline at 4.2% YoY is consistent with the Iran-war energy pass-through, but the core MoM at consensus 0.5% is the dataset that decides whether the FOMC arrives in Washington next week with hawkish projections or a steady-as-you-go message. A core print above 0.5% locks in the Fed's pause through year-end; below 0.4% reopens September.

For Latin America, Brazil IPCA on Friday is the most important regional print of the cycle. A reading at or below +0.60% MoM keeps the consensus 25 bp Copom cut to 14.25% on June 17 alive; a print above +0.70% pushes the DI curve to price Santander's pause scenario. The Selic at 14.50% remains the carry anchor - but the cycle now hinges on whether expectations re-anchor after ten consecutive Focus increases.

Bias: a policy-dense week that completes the central-bank brief. ECB hikes, BoC holds, BCRP decides, Brazil IPCA frames the Copom - and US CPI sets the FOMC's June 16–17 starting point. The next week is the rate-decision cluster; this week writes the agenda.

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